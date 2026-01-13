TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CHF Price Forecast: US Dollar is looking for direction above 0.7955

  • USD/CHF found support at 0.7955 after retreating from 0.8020 highs.
  • The pair is looking for direction, with investors awaiting US CPI data.
  • Recent price action shows an ascending wedge; technical indicators are neutral-to-bearish.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: US Dollar is looking for direction above 0.7955
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The US Dollar has found support at 0.7955, after retreating from highs near 0.8020 against the Swiss Franc on Monday. Recent price action keeps the upside trend from late December lows in play, although technical indicators show a weakening momentum.

The pair's bearish pressure stemming from the escalation of the conflict between the US government and the Federal Reserve (Fed) seems to have abated, and investors are looking from the sidelines on Tuesday, awaiting the release of the US CPI report, to place directional bets on the US Dollar. 

Technical Analysis: USD/CHF trades within an expanding wedge 

Chart Analysis USC/CHF

The USD/CHF paid trades at 0.7977 after bouncing from 0.7955 lows. Price action shows an expanding wedge, a figure highlighting an emotional market, and often anticipating a bearish outcome. Technical indicators show a neutral-to bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has slipped marginally below the zero line, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around the 50 line, which reflects a lack of a clear bias.

Immediate support is in the confluence between trendline support and Monday's low, around 0.7955. If this level gives way, the next target is the January 2 and 6 lows at the 0.7900-0.7905 area. To the upside, a previous support at 0.7985 (January 9 low) is holding bulls right now and closing the path to Monday's high, at 0.8020, and the wedge top, now at 0.8035.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.00%-0.08%0.51%0.00%0.17%-0.03%0.03%
EUR-0.00%-0.08%0.50%0.00%0.16%-0.03%0.03%
GBP0.08%0.08%0.56%0.09%0.25%0.05%0.10%
JPY-0.51%-0.50%-0.56%-0.47%-0.32%-0.52%-0.45%
CAD-0.01%-0.01%-0.09%0.47%0.16%-0.04%0.02%
AUD-0.17%-0.16%-0.25%0.32%-0.16%-0.19%-0.13%
NZD0.03%0.03%-0.05%0.52%0.04%0.19%0.06%
CHF-0.03%-0.03%-0.10%0.45%-0.02%0.13%-0.06%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD keeps its bearish sentiment well in place following Tuesday’s deep decline, retesting the 1.1640 region on the back of humble losses in the US Dollar. In the meantime, investors should shift their attention to Thursday’s Initial Jobless Claims and comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

Following its risk-linked peers, GBP/USD now faces some selling pressure and retreats toward the 1.3420 zone as US markets draw to a close on Wednesday. Moving forward, the British Pound is expected to closely follow Thursday’s data releases in the UK, including GDP figures.

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold extended its recovery on Wednesday, quickly shrugging off Tuesday’s setback and pushing to fresh all-time highs near $4,650 per troy ounce. The rally in the yellow metal was underpinned by a softer US Dollar, falling US Treasury yields, and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could deliver additional rate cuts.

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin has seen a surge in whale activity and derivatives interest over the past three days, despite subdued prices. Whale transactions have risen consistently over the past three days, reaching a five-week high. In contrast to the current move, LTC's price was higher the last time whale activity reached these levels.

US economic outlook: January 2026

US economic outlook: January 2026

Jerome Powell's eight-year tenure as Chair of the Federal Reserve is coming to a close during a period of intense pressure on the US central bank and divided views among policymakers about the appropriate stance of monetary policy. 

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers