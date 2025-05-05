USD/CHF Price Forecast: Slips below 0.8250 as bullish harami hits at rebound potential

- USD/CHF forms bullish harami near 0.8200 support, signaling possible upside correction.
- Resistance levels to watch: 0.8250, 0.8300, and May highs at 0.8317 and 0.8332.
- A daily close below 0.8200 may open the door to YTD lows below 0.8100 and 0.8038.
The USD/CHF extended its losses for the second straight day, and it is down over 0.46%, trading at 0.8221. Although the pair is in a downtrend, failure to clear the previous support seen at 0.8204 it is forming a ‘bullish harami’ two-candle chart pattern, suggesting that the major could test the May 2 high of 0.8317 key resistance level.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Given the backdrop, the USD/CHF's first resistance would be 0.8250 ahead of 0.8300. If surpassed, 0.8317 and the May 1 high at 0.8332 would follow.
On the other hand, sellers achieving a daily close below 0.8200 could push the USD/CHF to a new year-to-date (YTD) low below 0.8100 and also under the April 21 daily low of 0.8038.
USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily
Swiss Franc FAQs
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.
Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.
As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bullish outlook seen above the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD added to Friday’s advance and came just pips away from the key 0.6500 barrier on the back of the continuation of the selling pressure in the US Dollar and renewed trade concerns.
EUR/USD looks supported just below 1.1300
EUR/USD managed to extend its bounce off last week’s troughs, advancing for the second day in a row in response to the extra downward trend in the Greenback and a broad-based risk-on sentiment among traders.
Gold moves in a consolidative fashion above $3,300
Gold adds to Friday’s advance, reclaiming the $3,300 mark per troy ounce and beyond on the back of rising safe-haven demand following heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. In addition, a persistent uncertainty over US trade policy continues to linger, adding to the upside momentum in the precious metal.
Crypto Today: BTC price stumbles below $94K, SUI surges as Trump hints at Hollywood tariffs
Cryptocurrency market capitalization settled at $3.1 trillion on Monday, dipping 3% with outflows exceeding $100 billion in the last 24 hours.
Has the tariff pain peaked?
Tariff rates may have peaked, but uncertainty hasn’t: Markets may be breathing easier, but investors should not mistake easing conditions for resolution. Even if headline tariff rates stay put, the real risk lies in prolonged policy unpredictability.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.