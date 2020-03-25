USD/CHF consolidates gains for the fourth consecutive day.

The level to beat for bulls is the 0.9900 resistance.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is consolidating gains for the fourth consecutive session near the 200 SMA. The Fed extended its Quantitative Easing operation with a relatively negative reaction on the US dollar which has been consolidating against most currencies in recent days.

USD/CHF four-hour chart





USD/CHF’s uptrend stays intact as the spot is trading above the main SMAs. The quote is consolidating sideways near the 0.9800 figure. Buyers remain in control as a break above the 0.9900 figure can lead to a run to the parity level. Support can be expected near the 0.9750, 0.9700 and 0.9650 levels.

Resistance: 0.9900, 1.0000, 1.0050

Support: 0.9750, 0.9700, 0.9650







Additional key levels