USD/CHF Price Analysis: US dollar sidelined, off 2020 highs vs. Swiss franc, sub-0.9800 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF consolidates gains for the fourth consecutive day. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.9900 resistance.

 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
 
USD/CHF is consolidating gains for the fourth consecutive session near the 200 SMA. The Fed extended its Quantitative Easing operation with a relatively negative reaction on the US dollar which has been consolidating against most currencies in recent days. 

 

USD/CHF four-hour chart


 
USD/CHF’s uptrend stays intact as the spot is trading above the main SMAs. The quote is consolidating sideways near the 0.9800 figure. Buyers remain in control as a break above the 0.9900 figure can lead to a run to the parity level. Support can be expected near the 0.9750, 0.9700 and 0.9650 levels.

Resistance: 0.9900, 1.0000, 1.0050
Support: 0.9750, 0.9700, 0.9650 


 
 
Additional key levels 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9787
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 0.9816
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9591
Daily SMA50 0.9678
Daily SMA100 0.976
Daily SMA200 0.9815
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9852
Previous Daily Low 0.9719
Previous Weekly High 0.9901
Previous Weekly Low 0.9392
Previous Monthly High 0.9851
Previous Monthly Low 0.9609
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.977
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9802
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9739
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9662
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9606
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9873
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9929
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0006

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressuring daily highs in the 1.0850 region

EUR/USD pressuring daily highs in the 1.0850 region

The positive momentum of global equities underpins high-yielding currencies. EUR/USD advances slowly but steadily toward its weekly high at 1.0887.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.17 as market mood worsens

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.17 as market mood worsens

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.17 as investor enthusiasm over the US stimulus deal calms. The greenback is rising again. Mixed US durable goods orders and coronavirus headlines are in play.

GBP/USD News

Coronavirus: How Trump's shortcuts could lengthen and exacerbate stocks' suffering

Coronavirus: How Trump's shortcuts could lengthen and exacerbate stocks' suffering

Stock markets are attempting recovery after the Fed's open-ended QE and trillions of stimulus. President Trump was looking for quick fixes and strives to reopen the economy by Easter. It could lead to a deeper crash and failure to recover.

Read more

XAU/USD consolidates gains, trades above $1600/oz

XAU/USD consolidates gains, trades above $1600/oz

After a sharp drop at the start of the month, gold is rebounding up violently as this Monday the Fed announced its largest stimulus scheme. 

Gold News

WTI weaker, approaches $23.00 post-EIA

WTI weaker, approaches $23.00 post-EIA

Prices of the WTI are fading the optimism seen at the beginning of the week and trade closer to the $23.00 mark per barrel.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures