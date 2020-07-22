USD/CHF Price Analysis: The pair looks to be heading to some key supports on the weekly timeframe

- USD/CHF trades another 0.28% lower on Wednesday.
- There are some key levels close by from the weekly timeframe.
USD/CHF weekly chart
This week could mark the fifth straight weekly decline as the pair has started the week on the back foot once again. Just two weeks ago now the price broke the 0.9450 support area and now it seems there could be some more downside ahead as the price looks to test some more important levels.
The next major zone lies at the psychological 0.92 level and it has been very important in the past. On this chart alone the price has hit the area four times and then found its way higher. Below that, there is also a level just under 0.91 in black and this could be considered the real consolidation low. It is safe to say the dollar is in a strong downtrend and if the coronavirus situation gets worse there could be more pain ahead.
Looking at the indicators, the Relative Strength Index is just nearly touching the oversold 30 point. There is still lots more room on the downside. The MACD histogram is firmly in the red and the signal lines are also pretty depressed. The question remains if the SNB would be willing to act if the CHF gets too strong. EUR/CHF is still pretty weak at the moment but over the last eight sessions, there has been an uptick in the pair.
Additional levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9298
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|0.9331
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9433
|Daily SMA50
|0.9532
|Daily SMA100
|0.9593
|Daily SMA200
|0.9701
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9398
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9321
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9468
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.937
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9651
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9376
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9351
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9369
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9302
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9273
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9225
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9379
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9427
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9456
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, holding up its gains underpinned by the EU agreement on the recovery fund. Investors are ignoring intensifying Sino-American tensions and rising coronavirus figures in America. Jobless claims are awaited.
Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level
Gold edged higher for the fifth consecutive session and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1876-77 region during the early European session.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, holding up. Investors remain upbeat, pushing the safe-haven dollar down. Sterling is shrugging off the Brexit impasse, worsening Sino-American relations tensions between the UK and China.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session
WTI takes a U-turn from $41.70 amid recent risk reset. Hopes of further stimulus favor confront US-China tussle. EIA stockpiles followed the footprints of API inventories. Traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts, for fresh impetus.