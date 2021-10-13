USD/CHF Price Analysis: Testing trendline support at 0.9265

- USD/CHF retreats from 0.9300 to test trendline support at 0.9265.
- Below 0.9265, the pair might head towards 0.9215 and 0.9150.
- On the upside, the pair faces an important resistance at 0.9300/10.
The US dollar has been rejected again at 0.9300 resistance area, before losing momentum and drop 0.4% on the day so far, to test trendline support from early August lows, now around 0.9265.
The dollar is losing ground against its main peers on Wednesday, weighed by the flattening US yield curve, with the 10-year note dropping to 1.57%, from five-month highs at 1.61 on Tuesday.
USD/CHF daily chart
The daily chart, shows the pair below the 20-day SMA, testing the mentioned trendline at 0.9365. A confirmation below here will cancel the near-term uptrend and might empower bears to push the pair towards 0.9215 (September 22, 23 lows, and 50-day SMA) before testing 0.9150 (September 10 low)
On the upside, immediate resistance remains at 0.9300/10 (October 6, 8, and 12 highs). Above here, the pair might attempt another attack to multi-month high 0.9380 (Sept. 30 high, 78,6% Fib. Retracement of the March-June decline) and 0.9435 (Apr. 5 high).
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9256
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59
|Today daily open
|0.9311
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9276
|Daily SMA50
|0.9209
|Daily SMA100
|0.9161
|Daily SMA200
|0.9128
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9313
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9257
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9318
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9231
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9368
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9292
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9279
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9274
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9237
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9218
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.933
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.935
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9387
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD up in range ahead of FOMC
The greenback is the worst performer this Wednesday, weighed by plummeting Treasury yields. EUR/USD trades in the 1.1570 price zone ahead of FOMC Meeting Minutes and after US September inflation was upwardly revised to 5.4% YoY.
GBP/USD at the upper end of its weekly range
GBP/USD trades around 1.3650, as the pound benefited from encouraging UK data, while the American dollar sold off after higher-than-estimated US CPI. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey provided hawkish hints on monetary policy.
Gold bears unfazed by risk-off
US Treasury yields are sharply down, taking their toll on the greenback. FOMC Meeting Minutes and hawkish US officials paving the way to taper. XAU/USD broke above a critical Fibonacci resistance, eyes 1,808.63.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin Ethereum Ripple: Crypto market bound for a brief correction
BTC shows signs of profit-taking and a mean reversion trade towards the Tenkan-Sen, a -13% drop towards the Kijun-Sen is on deck. ETH prepares to slide below Kumo Twist, causing a swift move lower to $3,100. XRP could accelerate a move towards $0.92.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Fed to reiterate taper message, sending the dollar up, stocks down
Conditions for taper are "all but met" – these words by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have been reverberating in traders' minds. Perhaps the weak NFP figures could give the bank cold feet about reducing its $120 billion/month bond-buying scheme.