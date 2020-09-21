  • USD/CHF is trading 0.41% higher on Monday. 
  • CHF has not been trading in line with the risk sentiment.

USD/CHF daily chart

In the past when stock markets take a dive CHF and JPY is where the flow of money would normally be headed. In this new normal the greenback has outperformed and acts as a safe haven. Today has been no different, the dollar is 0.41% higher against CHF and 0.26% higher against the yen and the world major indices are in the red.

Looking at the chart, it looks like a key reversal is taking place. The high lows have been marked out by the black circles. Now the previous wave high needs to be broken at 0.92 for confirmation. 

Even if this break continues to the upside, there is some traffic above the current price level. There are two trendlines marked in black that could be targeted by the bulls. There is also the psychological 0.93 area that has been sticky in the past.

The indicators are also looking pretty bullish at the moment too. The MACD histogram is in the green and it looks like the signal lines are above to follow and push over the zero level too. The Relative Strength Index is above 50 and there is still some space to move to the upside.

This downtrend is not over just yet. The market could start to make consecutive higher highs and higher lows from here and the confirmation of that will mark the change of trend. 

USDCHF Price Analysis

Additional levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9152
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 0.9115
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.91
Daily SMA50 0.916
Daily SMA100 0.9368
Daily SMA200 0.9532
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9117
Previous Daily Low 0.9075
Previous Weekly High 0.914
Previous Weekly Low 0.9052
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9101
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9091
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9088
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9061
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9046
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.913
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9144
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9171

 

 

EUR/USD trades at fresh September lows

EUR/USD trades at fresh September lows

Risk-aversion is the main theme this Monday, amid resurgent coronavirus cases in the Old Continent and the announcement of  new lockdowns. ECB’s Lagarde said the economic recovery in the EU is “very uncertain, uneven and incomplete.”

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.2800

GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.2800

The Pound plunged on a dismal market mood, as PM Johnson acknowledged the kingdom is undergoing a second coronavirus wave. GBP/USD trades at one-week lows around 1.2800.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bullish bias starting to fade

XAU/USD bullish bias starting to fade

Gold prices are testing the bull's commitments at the support structure around $1,906 in what could be a final test before the next leg higher of the bullish trend.

Gold News

Bitcoin needs to defend critical support level at $10,600

Bitcoin needs to defend critical support level at $10,600

Bitcoin was trading inside an ascending triangle pattern between September 3 and September 15, which is created when the price establishes higher lows and a horizontal trendline around the swing highs. 

Read more

WTI plummets to $39, down more than 4%

WTI plummets to $39, down more than 4%

Crude oil prices closed the previous week sharply higher but erased a large portion of those gains on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was down 4.2%, the biggest daily percentage decline in nearly two weeks, at $39.15.

Oil News

