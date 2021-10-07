USD/CHF Price Analysis: Sellers challenge 21-day SMA near 0.9250

  • USD/CHF prints mild gains following a retreat from 0.9300 on Thursday.
  • The pair is in a continuous uptrend since August 30.
  • MACD trades holds onto the overbought zone with receding upside momentum.

USD/CHF trades cautiously on Thursday in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair confides in a narrow trade band of less than 10-pips movement.  At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9278, up 0.05% for the day.

USD/CHF daily chart

On the daily chart, after testing the five-month high near 0.9368, the USD/CHF pair failed to preserve the momentum and touched the intraday low of 0.9230 this Monday, which also coincides with the ascending trendline. The ascending trendline extends from the low of 0.9101 on August 30. Now, the pair is hovering in a limiting trading range. The sluggish price movement in today’s session suggests that bulls find it difficult to move in an upward direction. 

Having said that, if the price sustains below the intraday low, it could immediately test the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.9258. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trades in the overbought zone with stretched buying conditions. Any downtick in the MACD would amplify the selling opportunities in the pair. The bears could test the 0.9220 horizontal support level, followed by the low made on September 15 at 0.9163.

Alternatively, if the price starts moving higher it could move back to the psychological 0.9300 level. A daily close above 0.9300 could bring the possibility of meeting the 0.9320 horizontal resistance level for USD/CHF bulls followed by a September high (September 30)  at 0.9368.

USD/CHF additional levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9278
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 0.9274
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9258
Daily SMA50 0.919
Daily SMA100 0.9148
Daily SMA200 0.9119
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9308
Previous Daily Low 0.9272
Previous Weekly High 0.9368
Previous Weekly Low 0.9244
Previous Monthly High 0.9368
Previous Monthly Low 0.9116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9285
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9294
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9252
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9222
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9204
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.93
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9318
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9348

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

