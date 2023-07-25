USD/CHF Price Analysis: Retreats to a two-day low, after facing the 0.8700 barrier

- The USD/CHF downtrend remains intact, with a path of least resistance downwards as long as it remains below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.8819.
- Sellers might extend their drive and test the year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.8554 if the pair crosses the 0.8600 mark.
- From an oscillator perspective, the downward aiming Relative Strength Index (RSI) and sellers' influence suggested by the three-day Rate of Change (RoC) align with the bearish bias.
USD/CHF retreats after reaching a daily high of 0.8700 and drops to a new two-day low amid a risk-on mood ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF exchanges hands at 0.8640, down 0.59%.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF downtrend remains intact as long as the exchange rate stays below the May 4 daily low of 0.8819, confluence with the 61.8% Fibonacci (Fibo) retracement. Once that level is broken, the next resistance will emerge at the next confluence of the 50-day EMA and the 78.6% Fibo level at the 0.8875/0.8900 area, followed by the 0.9000 mark.
Nonetheless, the USD/CHF path of least resistance is downwards, as it resumed its fall to a fresh two-day low, past the 23.6% Fibo retracement at 0.8659. The following support emerges at the 0.8600 figure, and if sellers gather momentum, it could extend and test the year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.8554.
From an oscillator standpoint, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) aimed downward as the USD/CHF downtrend resumed, while the three-day Rate of Change (RoC) portrays sellers' entering the market.
USD/CHF Price Action – Daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8644
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|0.8697
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8797
|Daily SMA50
|0.8929
|Daily SMA100
|0.8996
|Daily SMA200
|0.9212
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.87
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8638
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8684
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8555
|Previous Monthly High
|0.912
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8676
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8661
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8656
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8616
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8594
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8719
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8741
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8781
