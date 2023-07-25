USD/CHF Price Analysis: Retreats to a two-day low, after facing the 0.8700 barrier

Nonetheless, the USD/CHF path of least resistance is downwards, as it resumed its fall to a fresh two-day low, past the 23.6% Fibo retracement at 0.8659. The following support emerges at the 0.8600 figure, and if sellers gather momentum, it could extend and test the year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.8554.

The USD/CHF downtrend remains intact as long as the exchange rate stays below the May 4 daily low of 0.8819, confluence with the 61.8% Fibonacci (Fibo) retracement. Once that level is broken, the next resistance will emerge at the next confluence of the 50-day EMA and the 78.6% Fibo level at the 0.8875/0.8900 area, followed by the 0.9000 mark.

USD/CHF retreats after reaching a daily high of 0.8700 and drops to a new two-day low amid a risk-on mood ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF exchanges hands at 0.8640, down 0.59%.

