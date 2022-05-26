- The USD/CHF continues extending its two-week rally, gaining 1.53%.
- Risk appetite increased and weighed on the USD/CHF, falling 0.15%.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: In the short-term, to persist downward biased.
The USD/CHF records minimal losses for the third day in the week, though it clings above the 0.9600 mark, just above the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.9562. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9596.
A risk-on market mood keeps the greenback on the defensive. European bourses finished Thursday’s session with gains, while US equities are gaining. The US Dollar Index, a measure of the buck’s value vs. a group of peers, is falling 0.10%, sitting at 101.970.
Elsewhere, the USD/CHF appears to found its feet after dropping from YTD highs at 1.0000 towards 0.9600. For two consecutive days, the major has been trading within the 0.9573-0.9642 band, unable to break above/below the range, despite some US economic data that investors ignored.
From a technical analysis perspective, the USD/CHF remains in an uptrend, and it’s worth noting that the price action of the last three days formed a “bullish-harami,” a reversal candle-chart pattern.
During the day, the USD/CHF began trading near 0.9606 and so far has seesawed around the 0.9585-0.9632 range. Of late, it stabilized around 0.9600 as market players prepare for Friday’s Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure for inflation.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Volatility in the USD/CHF shrank, as shown by the Bollinger bands, in the 4-hour chart, depicting a trading range of 0.9579-0.9669. However, a continuation to the downside remains in play in the short term, as the 20, 50, 100, and 200-4H simple moving averages (SMAs) reside above the spot price, leaving the major vulnerable to additional selling pressure.
That said, the USD/CHF first support would be Bollinger’s bottom band at 0.9579. Break below would expose the June 30, 2020 highs at 0.9533, followed by March 16 swing high-turned-support at 0.9460.
Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9596
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.962
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9829
|Daily SMA50
|0.9561
|Daily SMA100
|0.9395
|Daily SMA200
|0.9304
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9642
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9598
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0064
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9694
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9759
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9221
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9625
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9615
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9598
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9576
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9554
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9642
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9664
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9686
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
