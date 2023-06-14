Conversely, USD/CHF buyers must reclaim the 0.9000 figure if they would like to see prices higher. That would open the door toward 0.9033/38, the confluence of the 20 and 50-day EMA, ahead of testing the intersection of the 100-day EMA and April 10 daily high at 0.9114/20.

The USD/CHF resumed its downward biased once it slid below the 50 and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), each at 0.9038 and 0.9033. After that, the USD/CHF extended its losses, surpassing the 0.9000 figure and falling to fresh three-week lows of 0.8965 before aiming for 0.8970. For a bearish continuation, the USD/CHF needs to clear the May 22 swing low of 0.8940, which would expose the 0.8900 psychological price level as the next support.

USD/CHF nosedives ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision after falling below technical support levels, trading below the 0.9000 handle after reaching a daily high of 0.9060. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.8969, down 0.90%.

