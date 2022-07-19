USD/CHF Price Analysis: Odds of a bearish reversal soar as bears challenge 200-EMA

- Signs of a bearish reversal escalate as asset challenges the 200-EMA.
- An initiative selling structure near 200-EMA adds to the downside filters.
- The RSI (14) has not turned bearish yet and is indicating a consolidation ahead.
The USD/CHF pair has turned sideways after displaying wild moves on Monday. The asset is facing barricades around 0.9780 and is expected to remain sideways until the volatility cools off. Broadly, the asset witnessed a steep fall after failing to reach the crucial resistance of 0.9900.
The formation of the Double Top chart-pattern after failing to sustain above Tuesday’s high at 0.9859 signaled a strong bearish reversal. Usually, the above-mentioned chart pattern indicates lower buying interest at elevated levels. Also, the formation of a selling tail near elevated levels has strengthened the odds of a bearish reversal.
The asset is forming an initiative selling structure after a double top formation, which indicates the entry of those investors who initiate shorts after the establishment of a bearish bias. The major is forming the initiative structure near the boundary of the 200-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9767, which indicates that the market participants are respecting the critical EMA.
However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a range of 40.00-60.00, which signals a consolidation ahead.
A decisive downside below July 13 low at 0.9758 will drag the asset towards July 5 high at 0.9705. A breach of the latter will expose the asset to more downside towards July 1 high at 0.9642.
Alternatively, the greenback bulls could defend the double top formation after violation of Wednesday’s high at 0.9827. This will drive the asset towards Thursday’s high at 0.9886, followed by psychological resistance at 1.0000.
USD/CHF hourly chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9776
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.9779
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9682
|Daily SMA50
|0.9737
|Daily SMA100
|0.9582
|Daily SMA200
|0.9395
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.979
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9731
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9886
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9757
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9767
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9753
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9743
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9708
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9684
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9802
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9826
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9861
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends 0.6800 post-RBA minutes
AUD/USD is picking up fresh bids towards 0.6850, having defended 0.6800 on the RBA minutes. The minutes showed that the board remains committed to controlling inflation. The resurgent US dollar demand and a cautious mood could limit the upside in the aussie.
EURUSD Price stabilizes around 1.0140 as DXY to conclude pullback, ECB in focus
EURUSD price is displaying back and forth moves in a minute range of 1.0139-1.0146 in the early Tokyo session. The asset has displayed a corrective phase after a sheer upside move. The major has renewed its weekly high at 1.0201.
Gold Price pressured as bears take back control with eyes on break below $1,700
The Gold Price (XAU/USD) is flat in the Tokyo open, resting within a bullish correction of the recent supply. The US dollar has been under some pressure to start the week which is giving the bulls an opportunity in the yellow metal.
Is Avalanche price on its way back to $30?
Avalanche price have not shown bearish divergence on the Relative Strength Index. AVAX price has successfully hurdled the 8- and 21-day simple moving averages. Invalidation of the uptrend scenario is a breach below $16.42.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!