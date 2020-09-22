USD/CHF Price Analysis: Move beyond 0.9200 mark to pave the way for further gains

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF gained traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.
  • The set-up favours bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.
  • Dip-buying should help limit the downside near the 0.9080 support.

The USD/CHF pair edged higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and climbed to two-week tops, around the 0.9175 region during the early European session.

Given that the pair has now moved back above 50-day SMA, for the first time since late May, the near-term bias might have already shifted in favour of bullish traders. The constructive outlook is further reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have just started moving into the positive territory.

That said, bulls might still need to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 0.7200 mark before positioning for any further appreciating move. The pair might then aim to surpass August monthly swing highs resistance near the 0.9140 region and accelerate the momentum further towards reclaiming the 0.7300 mark.

On the flip side, the 0.9140-30 region now seems to protect the immediate downside and is closely followed by support near the 0.9100 mark. Any subsequent fall would still be seen as an opportunity for bullish traders. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the 0.9080-75 strong horizontal support.

Only a convincing breakthrough the mentioned support levels will negate the positive bias and turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards challenging the key 0.9000 psychological mark, or multi-year lows touched earlier this September.

USD/CHF daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9155
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 0.9146
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9101
Daily SMA50 0.9155
Daily SMA100 0.9362
Daily SMA200 0.9528
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9171
Previous Daily Low 0.9087
Previous Weekly High 0.914
Previous Weekly Low 0.9052
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9139
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9119
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9098
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.905
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9014
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9182
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9219
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9266

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD capped by selling interest around 1.1770

EUR/USD capped by selling interest around 1.1770

The EUR/USD pair attempted a recovery but was unable to turn positive for the day,again under pressure and near 1.1719 ahead of Powell’s testimony.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumps om Brexit, Bailey retreats on lockdown

GBP/USD jumps om Brexit, Bailey retreats on lockdown

GBP/USD  soared above 1.2850 after BOE’s Governor Bailey said mention to negative rates does not imply use. EU’s Barnier heading to London for informal trade talks. PM Johnson announces new restrictions, but no full lockdown

GBP/USD News

Gold remains depressed near $1900 mark

Gold remains depressed near $1900 mark

Gold remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The downside remains limited ahead of the Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. The set-up still supports prospects for a slide back to August monthly lows.

Gold News

Crypto market shrinks while Bitcoin grows

Crypto market shrinks while Bitcoin grows

Ethereum takes the brunt of the falls and gives market share to Bitcoin. Pause in the falls before looking for key supports at lower prices. Ripple plays dangerously and risks looking for support at the $0.20 level.

Read more

WTI: Trapped between key hourly averages ahead of API data

WTI: Trapped between key hourly averages ahead of API data

WTI (futures on NYMEX) consolidates the bounce above the $40 barrier, having regained the 21-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA), currently at $39.75.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures