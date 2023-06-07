Dialing into the USD/CHF hourly chart, price action remains sideways, though it broke above a resistance trendline late in the New York session, exacerbating a rally above 0.9100. However, buyers must reclaim the weekly high of 0.9120, so they can pose a threat toward the last week’s high of 0.9128. The breach of those levels will pave the way towards the R1 daily pivot at 0.9147, ahead of challenging the 0.9200 figure. Conversely, a fall below the daily pivot at 0.9083 could open the door towards the EMAs at around 0.9074/76, followed by the 200-EMA at 0.9065.

From the USD/CHF daily chart perspective, the pair is neutrally biased, consolidated within the limits of solid support found around the 20- and 50-day EMAs, each at 0.9036 and 0.9040) and resistance at the 100-day EMA at 0.9123. Although price action remains sideways, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows bulls are in charge, further cemented by the three-day Rate of Change (RoC). Hence, the USD/CHF path of least resistance is upwards. Of note, the Average True Range (ATR) suggests that volatility in the pair could lean up to 60 pips.

USD/CHF bounces off the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and threatens to claim the 0.9100 figure late after Wall Street closed. The US Dollar (USD), propelled by risk aversion , helped the USD/CHF to Regusters solid gains of 0.27%. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9090 after hitting a low of 0.9043.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.