USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback remains weak post-FOMC minutes vs. Swiss franc

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF is trading down while testing the 0.9650 support level. 
  • The FOMC minutes didn’t bring extra volatility to the currency pair. 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is trading just above the 0.9700 figure and below the main SMAs on the daily chart. The FOMC minutes didn’t trigger any spectacular move on the currency pair.
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
USD/CHF is trading down while below the main SMAs. The spot is challenging the 0.9650 support while bears are eying the May’s lows near the 0.9600 figure en route towards the 0.9560 level. On the other hand, retracements up can find resistance near the 0.9700 and 0.9750 levels in the medium-term. 
  

Additional key levels 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9647
Today Daily Change -0.0067
Today Daily Change % -0.69
Today daily open 0.9714
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9715
Daily SMA50 0.9685
Daily SMA100 0.9688
Daily SMA200 0.9787
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9729
Previous Daily Low 0.9699
Previous Weekly High 0.9755
Previous Weekly Low 0.9665
Previous Monthly High 0.9803
Previous Monthly Low 0.9595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9718
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.971
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9699
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9683
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9668
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9729
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9745
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.976

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds on to gains near 1.1000 after FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD holds on to gains near 1.1000 after FOMC Minutes

As expected, the Minutes of the latest FOMC Minutes passed unnoticed in terms of price action. The document confirmed its highly unlikely policymakers would implement negative rates.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eases further, heads towards 1.2200

GBP/USD eases further, heads towards 1.2200

The GBP/USD pair is trading below 1.2250  as BOE Governor Bailey said negative rates are "under active review." The pair slides despite the dollar’s broad weakness.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin dumps as a rumour goes round that Satoshi Nakamoto moved coins

Bitcoin dumps as a rumour goes round that Satoshi Nakamoto moved coins

The price of BTC/USD crashed around USD 472 as a rumor circulated that the infamous Satoshi Nakamoto moved some coins. Around 50 Bitcoin that were mined in the first month of Bitcoin's existence has been moved...

Read more

Gold clings to small daily gains near $1,750

Gold clings to small daily gains near $1,750

The XAU/USD pair is fluctuating in a tight range near $1,750 on Wednesday as the upbeat market mood dampens the demand for safe-haven assets.

Gold News

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A test of the 200-day SMA is not ruled out

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A test of the 200-day SMA is not ruled out

If the selling bias accelerates, then the area of recent lows in the 99/15/10 band should come into focus in the short-term.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures