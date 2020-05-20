USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback remains weak post-FOMC minutes vs. Swiss franc

USD/CHF is trading down while testing the 0.9650 support level.

The FOMC minutes didn’t bring extra volatility to the currency pair.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is trading just above the 0.9700 figure and below the main SMAs on the daily chart. The FOMC minutes didn’t trigger any spectacular move on the currency pair.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

USD/CHF is trading down while below the main SMAs. The spot is challenging the 0.9650 support while bears are eying the May’s lows near the 0.9600 figure en route towards the 0.9560 level. On the other hand, retracements up can find resistance near the 0.9700 and 0.9750 levels in the medium-term.

Additional key levels