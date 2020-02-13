USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback grinding up vs. Swiss franc, clings to 2020 highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF is slowly advancing printing fresh 2020 highs by a few pips.
  • The rising wedge formations can limit the upside on USD/CHF. 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is printing new 2020 highs while the quote is trading below the 100/200-day simple moving averages suggesting an overall bearish momentum.
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
After USD/CHF broke below the rising wedge pattern the market made a retest of the high creating a higher high by a few pips just below the 0.9800 figure. The spot is also trading within a larger rising wedge pattern which can be seen as potentially bearish if the bears start to show some signs of conviction. In fact, bears want to weaken the market and trade below the 0.9770 level to drive the quote below the last swing low towards the 0.9730 and 0.9710 price levels. However, a daily break above the 0.9800 figure might invalidate the bearish scenario and lead to an acceleration towards the 0.9830 and 0.9850 price levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 0.9800, 0.9830, 0.9850
Support: 0.9770, 0.9730, 0.9710
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9786
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 0.978
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9709
Daily SMA50 0.9746
Daily SMA100 0.9838
Daily SMA200 0.9868
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9786
Previous Daily Low 0.974
Previous Weekly High 0.9782
Previous Weekly Low 0.9629
Previous Monthly High 0.9768
Previous Monthly Low 0.9613
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9769
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9758
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9752
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9723
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9706
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9797
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9814
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9843

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD reaches 1.3069 as Sunak becomes Chancellor

GBP/USD reaches 1.3069 as Sunak becomes Chancellor

GBP/USD soared as UK Chancellor Sajid Javid has surprisingly resigned and Rishi Sunak will replace him. Sunak said to be in favour of fiscal stimulus, taking off pressure on the BOE.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD hits fresh 33-month lows amid ECB speculation, coronavirus fears

EUR/USD hits fresh 33-month lows amid ECB speculation, coronavirus fears

EUR/USD is trading near daily lows and at the lowest since 2017. Worsening conditions in Germany and speculation of more ECB stimulus are weighing on the euro. The dollar benefits from risk aversion. US CPI revised higher.

EUR/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Are we facing a new explosion of the crypto market?

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Are we facing a new explosion of the crypto market?

The ETH/BTC pair shows a pattern already seen in 2017. US government puts the focus on the use of cryptocurrencies for illegal activities. XRP stands out today and rises in opening above 10%.

Read more

XAU/USD bulls looking for a break above 1577 resistance

XAU/USD bulls looking for a break above 1577 resistance

Gold is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). XAU/USD is evolving in an upward channel while the market is being supported above the 1560.00 figure.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures