USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback correcting just above 0.9850 ahead of FOMC

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF is consolidating the recent losses ahead of the Fed.
  • Immediate support is seen at 0.9850, while resistance is at the 0.9877 level. 
  
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is trading near two-month lows below the main SMAs ahead of the Fed’s rate decision at 19:00 GMT and the press conference at 19:30. Earlier in the New York session, the Consumer Price Index ex Food & Energy (YoY) came in line with expectations at 2.3% in November. 
 
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
The market is consolidating the recent losses just above the 0.9850 support and below the main SMAs. The bears seem to be in control ahead of the FOMC. A break below the 0.9850 support should open the gates to further losses towards 0.9825 and 0.9805 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

USD/CHF 30-minute chart

 
USD/CHF is trading below the 100 and 200 SMAs on the 30-minute chart suggesting a bearish bias. Resistance is seen at the 0.9877, 0.9897 and 0.9918 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9858
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 0.9842
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9918
Daily SMA50 0.9924
Daily SMA100 0.989
Daily SMA200 0.9944
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9883
Previous Daily Low 0.9833
Previous Weekly High 1.0009
Previous Weekly Low 0.9855
Previous Monthly High 1.0024
Previous Monthly Low 0.985
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9852
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9864
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9822
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9802
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9772
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9872
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9903
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9922

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD recovers within range near 1.32 ahead of UK election

GBP/USD recovers within range near 1.32 ahead of UK election

Despite the latest polls show that Conservatives’ lead continues to shrink, GBP/USD trades near the 7-month high achieved this week at 1.3214, helped this time by a weaker greenback.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD nears 1.1100 ahead of the Fed’s announcement

EUR/USD nears 1.1100 ahead of the Fed’s announcement

The dollar is under pressure ahead of the main event of the day, the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. US inflation in-line with the market’s expectations and at policymakers' desired levels.

EUR/USD News

Federal Reserve Preview: Watching for the Projection Materials

Federal Reserve Preview: Watching for the Projection Materials

No expectation for a change in the fed funds target rate. US economy has strengthened since the October FOMC. Market interest will be on the Fed’s rate and GDP estimates for 2020 and 2021.

Read more

Gold: Struggles to sustain gains above 100-hour SMA, focus remains on FOMC

Gold: Struggles to sustain gains above 100-hour SMA, focus remains on FOMC

Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained below the overnight swing high and seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond 100-hour SMA.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Yen strong amid prevalent fears

USD/JPY: Yen strong amid prevalent fears

US November inflation foreseen at healthy levels, Fed’s meeting later in the day. A cautious stance prevails amid uncertainty surrounding global trade. USD/JPY hovering around its weekly opening, risk skewed to the downside.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures