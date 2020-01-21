USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback challenges 0.9692 resistance vs. Swiss franc

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF is challenging the 0.9692 resistance as the greenback is recovering across the board.
  • Support is seen at the 0.9647 and 0.9616 levels.  
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is bouncing off multi-month lows while trading well below the main daily simple moving averages.
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
As the greenback is recovering across the board the market might try to break above the 0.9692 resistance and above the 50/100 SMAs. If the bulls gather enough steam they could reach the 0.9742/63 resistance zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Support is seen at the 0.9647 and 0.9616 levels.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1092
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.1098
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1143
Daily SMA50 1.11
Daily SMA100 1.1071
Daily SMA200 1.1136
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1102
Previous Daily Low 1.1077
Previous Weekly High 1.1173
Previous Weekly Low 1.1086
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1092
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1087
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1083
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1067
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1058
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1108
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1117
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1133

 

 

