USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback approaching January highs vs. Swiss franc

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF created a strong bullish recovery while nearing the 2020 highs. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.9770 resistance.  
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is attempting to form a base near multi-month lows while trading below the main daily simple moving averages.
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
The market is nearing the January highs while trading above the main SMAs. Bulls want a break above the 0.9770 resistance on a daily closing basis in order to send the market up towards the 0.9800 figure and 0.9828 price level. Support is seen near the 0.9727, 0.9710 and 0.9676 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
  
 
Resistance: 0.9770, 0.9800, 0.9828
Support: 0.9727, 0.9710, 0.9676
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9756
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 0.9736
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9692
Daily SMA50 0.9763
Daily SMA100 0.9845
Daily SMA200 0.9878
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9748
Previous Daily Low 0.9678
Previous Weekly High 0.9768
Previous Weekly Low 0.9629
Previous Monthly High 0.9768
Previous Monthly Low 0.9613
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9721
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9705
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9693
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9651
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9623
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9763
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9791
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9833

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

