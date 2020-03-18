USD/CHF Price Analysis: Dollar trading in fresh March’s highs, challenging 0.9750 level

USD/CHF is reversing up sharply from the 2020 lows.

The level to beat for bulls is the 0.9750 resistance.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is rebounding sharply from 2020 lows while nearing the 100 SMA on the daily chart. The demand for the greenback is dring the currency pair towards the 2020 highs.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

The spot spiked to the upside while reaching new March’s highs while trading above the main SMAs. Bulls would need to break above the 0.9750 resistance and if the market is able to pierce through it, USD/CHF might be headed towards the 0.9850 and 0.9950 levels over time. On the way down the market might find support near the 0.9650, 0.9600 and 0.9550 levels.

Additional key levels