USD/CHF Price Analysis: Dollar trading in fresh March’s highs, challenging 0.9750 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF is reversing up sharply from the 2020 lows. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.9750 resistance.
 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is rebounding sharply from 2020 lows while nearing the 100 SMA on the daily chart. The demand for the greenback is dring the currency pair towards the 2020 highs. 
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
The spot spiked to the upside while reaching new March’s highs while trading above the main SMAs. Bulls would need to break above the 0.9750 resistance and if the market is able to pierce through it, USD/CHF might be headed towards the 0.9850 and 0.9950 levels over time. On the way down the market might find support near the 0.9650, 0.9600 and 0.9550 levels. 
 
 

Additional key levels  

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9722
Today Daily Change 0.0110
Today Daily Change % 1.14
Today daily open 0.9612
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9588
Daily SMA50 0.9668
Daily SMA100 0.9763
Daily SMA200 0.9819
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9649
Previous Daily Low 0.9448
Previous Weekly High 1.189
Previous Weekly Low 0.9183
Previous Monthly High 0.9851
Previous Monthly Low 0.9609
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9572
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9525
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.949
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9369
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9289
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9691
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9771
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9892

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

GBP/USD plummets to 1.1440, lowest since 1985 bounces back

GBP/USD plummets to 1.1440, lowest since 1985 bounces back

Pound stoppable collapse alongside crazy dollar’s demand, sent cable falling to the lowest since 1985. Sterling punished for Britain's initial "herd immunity" coronavirus policy, with deaths up 50% in one day.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD flirts with 1.0800 in wild run to safety

EUR/USD flirts with 1.0800 in wild run to safety

The dollar soars as trading it Wall Street is being halted again, as the coronavirus outbreaks keep growing exponentially in Europe. Recession already among us.

EUR/USD News

WTI keeps tumbling, dangerously close to $20.00 a barrel

WTI keeps tumbling, dangerously close to $20.00 a barrel

Prices of the barrel of the black gold debilitated further after the EIA reported a nearly 2M barrels build during last week, adding to the previous 7.7M barrels increase.

Oil News

Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections? His approval rating is already falling, market implications

Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections? His approval rating is already falling, market implications

President Donald Trump has been criticized for his approach to coronavirus. The president's approval rating is eroding while disapproval is edging higher. Markets may react to Trump's falling chances of being reelected. 

Read more

Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction

Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction

The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.

Read more

