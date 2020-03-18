USD/CHF Price Analysis: Dollar trading in fresh March’s highs, challenging 0.9750 level

- USD/CHF is reversing up sharply from the 2020 lows.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 0.9750 resistance.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF four-hour chart
Additional key levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9722
|Today Daily Change
|0.0110
|Today Daily Change %
|1.14
|Today daily open
|0.9612
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9588
|Daily SMA50
|0.9668
|Daily SMA100
|0.9763
|Daily SMA200
|0.9819
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9649
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9448
|Previous Weekly High
|1.189
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9183
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9851
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9609
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9572
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9525
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.949
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9369
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9289
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9691
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9771
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9892
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD plummets to 1.1440, lowest since 1985 bounces back
Pound stoppable collapse alongside crazy dollar’s demand, sent cable falling to the lowest since 1985. Sterling punished for Britain's initial "herd immunity" coronavirus policy, with deaths up 50% in one day.
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0800 in wild run to safety
The dollar soars as trading it Wall Street is being halted again, as the coronavirus outbreaks keep growing exponentially in Europe. Recession already among us.
WTI keeps tumbling, dangerously close to $20.00 a barrel
Prices of the barrel of the black gold debilitated further after the EIA reported a nearly 2M barrels build during last week, adding to the previous 7.7M barrels increase.
Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections? His approval rating is already falling, market implications
President Donald Trump has been criticized for his approach to coronavirus. The president's approval rating is eroding while disapproval is edging higher. Markets may react to Trump's falling chances of being reelected.
Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction
The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.