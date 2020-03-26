USD/CHF Price Analysis: Dollar easing further from monthly tops, approaching 0.9600 figure vs. CHF

- USD/CHF is trading down for the fourth consecutive day.
- The level to beat for bears is the 0.9600 support.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF four-hour chart
Additional key levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9632
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0139
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.42
|Today daily open
|0.9771
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9592
|Daily SMA50
|0.9681
|Daily SMA100
|0.9758
|Daily SMA200
|0.9814
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9835
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9755
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9901
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9392
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9851
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9609
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9785
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9804
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9739
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9707
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9659
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9819
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9867
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9898
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to 1.10 as US jobless claims top three million
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, at the highest in over a week and up over 100 pips. The US dollar is on the back foot after US jobless claims leaped by 1,053% to 3.283 million. Markets are cheering the Senate's $2 trillion fiscal package and the Fed's QE.
GBP/USD rises to 1.21 amid dollar weakness, after the BOE
GBP/USD is rising above 1.21, driven by US dollar weakness after jobless claims surged above 3 million. The Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at its third meeting this month.
Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average
The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Long-term moving averages exert an attraction factor that is not priced in. The ETH/USD pair shows an important point of attraction in the price level of $178.
WTI drops below $23, erases more than 6% on the day
After posting modest recovery gains during the first half of the week, crude oil prices came under renewed selling pressure on Thursday.
