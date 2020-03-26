USD/CHF Price Analysis: Dollar easing further from monthly tops, approaching 0.9600 figure vs. CHF

USD/CHF is trading down for the fourth consecutive day.

The level to beat for bears is the 0.9600 support.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is easing from the monthly highs as the spot drops below the main SMAs on the daily chart. The US dollar is down against most currencies this Thursday.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

The spot is pulling back down while nearing the 0.9600 figure below the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. Bears could continue to extend the decline towards the 0.9550 and 0.9540 levels while the 0.9700 and 0.9800 figures could become resistance on bullish attempts.

Additional key levels