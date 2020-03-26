USD/CHF Price Analysis: Dollar easing further from monthly tops, approaching 0.9600 figure vs. CHF

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF is trading down for the fourth consecutive day.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.9600 support.
 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
 
USD/CHF is easing from the monthly highs as the spot drops below the main SMAs on the daily chart. The US dollar is down against most currencies this Thursday.
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
The spot is pulling back down while nearing the 0.9600 figure below the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. Bears could continue to extend the decline towards the 0.9550 and 0.9540 levels while the 0.9700 and 0.9800 figures could become resistance on bullish attempts. 
 
 

Additional key levels 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9632
Today Daily Change -0.0139
Today Daily Change % -1.42
Today daily open 0.9771
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9592
Daily SMA50 0.9681
Daily SMA100 0.9758
Daily SMA200 0.9814
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9835
Previous Daily Low 0.9755
Previous Weekly High 0.9901
Previous Weekly Low 0.9392
Previous Monthly High 0.9851
Previous Monthly Low 0.9609
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9785
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9804
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9739
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9707
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9659
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9819
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9867
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9898

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD rises to 1.10 as US jobless claims top three million

EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, at the highest in over a week and up over 100 pips. The US dollar is on the back foot after US jobless claims leaped by 1,053% to 3.283 million. Markets are cheering the Senate's $2 trillion fiscal package and the Fed's QE. 

GBP/USD rises to 1.21 amid dollar weakness, after the BOE

GBP/USD is rising above 1.21, driven by US dollar weakness after jobless claims surged above 3 million. The Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at its third meeting this month.

Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average

The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Long-term moving averages exert an attraction factor that is not priced in. The ETH/USD pair shows an important point of attraction in the price level of $178.

WTI drops below $23, erases more than 6% on the day

After posting modest recovery gains during the first half of the week, crude oil prices came under renewed selling pressure on Thursday.

