- The USD/CHF to finish the week with decent gains of 0.39%.
- Risk-aversion dominates Friday’s session, as throughout the whole week.
- The USD/CHF double top in the daily chart is still in play, but failure at 0.9544, paves the way for further gains as buyers eye 0.9700.
- In the near term, the major is upward biased, eyeing the 100-DMA.
The USD/CHF accelerates and reclaims the 0.9600 figure after harmful US economic data, showing that the economy, although expanding, is doing it at a slower pace than estimated amidst a US Federal Reserve tightening cycle. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9624.
US equities are falling, preparing to finish the week with substantial losses. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields have recovered some ground, while the greenback remains in the driver’s seat, as shown by the US Dollar index, up 0.58%, at 105.340.
USD/CHF Daily chart
The USD/CHF regained some composture and is trading near the week highs around 0.9641. USD/CHF traders should note that sellers failed to break below the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 0.9518, exposing the pair to additional buying pressure. Also, the Relative Strenght Index (RSI) at 46 aimed upward and broke above the RSI’s 7-day moving average, meaning that buying pressure is mounting.
Therefore, the USD/CHF first resistance would be 0.9641. Break above would expose the 0.9700 mark, followed by the 50-DMA at 0.9732.
USD/CHF 1-Hour chart
In the 1-hour chart, the USD/CHF found its floor around 0.9500 on June 29, and since then, it has not looked back, achieving successive series of higher lows and higher highs, paving the way for further gains. It is worth noting that the major on its way north broke above the simple moving averages (SMAs), further cementing the case of recovery to the upside.
Hence, the USD/CHF first resistance will be the R2 daily pivot at 0.9640. A breach of the latter would expose the June 23 high at 0.9678, followed by the 0.9700 figure.
USD/CHF Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9619
|Today Daily Change
|0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|0.75
|Today daily open
|0.9547
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9711
|Daily SMA50
|0.9736
|Daily SMA100
|0.9519
|Daily SMA200
|0.9368
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9605
|Previous Daily Low
|0.953
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9713
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9522
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9559
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9576
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9516
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9485
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9441
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9592
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9636
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
