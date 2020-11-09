USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears keep the reins around multi-month low

- USD/CHF wavers around the lowest levels since January 2015.
- Three-day-old resistance line, 200-HMA restrict immediate upside.
- Highs marked during early July 2014 offer nearby support below 0.8982.
USD/CHF stays mildly offered near 0.8996 during early Monday. The pair dropped to the lowest since January 27, 2015, on Friday before the oversold RSI conditions trigger its pullback moves from 0.8982.
However, a downward sloping trend line from last Wednesday, currently around 0.9005, challenges the intraday buyers.
While a clear break of 0.9005 can trigger a corrective recovery towards November 04 low near 0.9090, the 200-HMA level of 0.9116 will act as the key upside hurdle afterward.
On the contrary, fresh selling can wait until the quote drops below 0.8982, which in-turn will target July 07, 2014, high close to 0.8960 as the following support.
Should the USD/CHF bears keep dominating the sentiment past-0.8960, July 2014 bottom and January 20, 2015 high, respectively around 0.8855 and 0.8840/35, will become their favorites.
USD/CHF hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8998
|Today Daily Change
|-2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9105
|Daily SMA50
|0.9133
|Daily SMA100
|0.9198
|Daily SMA200
|0.943
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9057
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8982
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9208
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8982
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9031
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9011
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9028
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8969
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8939
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8895
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9044
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9087
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9118
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with two-month tops shy of 0.7300
AUD/USD challenges two-month highs of 0.7290 reached last week, trading close to 0.7300 amid risk-on market mood, as a Biden victory is well received. ASX 200 refreshes eight-month highs. Global markets cheer hopes of further stimulus.
USD/JPY on its knees at key support, Japan officials on guard
USD/JPY is under pressure at the start of the week. Uncertainty and dollar weakness are the driving forces, concerning Japanese officials. USD/JPY breaks key support structure around 104 the figure.
Gold: Bulls are monitoring for bullish extension
The price of gold has kicked off the week on the front and from an hourly perspective, but it is priming for a bullish opportunity above a key support structure.
2020 US Elections: Calling the winner or not?
American media 'call' of Biden as the winner has no legal meaning. President Trump said there is election fraud that will be presented to the courts. Markets face a prolonged period of uncertainty if Trump wins Arizona.
WTI: Fails to keep bounces off 200-day SMA support
WTI remains depressed below $38.00, defies late Friday’s corrective recovery. The energy benchmark remains pressured despite the recent U-turns from the key SMA. Sustained trading below key Fibonacci retracement, amid normal RSI conditions, favors oil sellers.