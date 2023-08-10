USD/CHF Price Analysis: Awaits direction after consolidating around the 0.8720/30 region

- USD/CHF pulls back from weekly highs, shedding 0.43% after US data points to continued disinflation and a cooling labor market.
- Key upside barriers for the pair include the 0.8782 level, the psychological 0.8800, and the 50-day EMA at 0.8815.
- A potential downturn could see the pair targeting the significant 0.8700 level, possibly extending losses to the YTD low at 0.8554 if that support breaks.
USD/CHF retraces from weekly highs but remains trading sideways within a narrow 40-pip range after a tranche of US economic data indicates the disinflationary process continues while the labor market flashes signs of easing. Hence, the USD/CHF drops 0.43% and changes hands at around 0.8733.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Even though the USD/CHF registers losses, it remains neutrally biased, slightly tilted upwards, as the pair remains trading off the year’s lows of 0.8554. As of writing, after printing a daily low of 0.8689, it reversed its course, with buyers reclaiming the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.8737 after testing the last week’s low of 0.8699.
If USD/CHF resumes its uptrend above 0.8782 and conquers 0.8800, that could exacerbate a test of the 50-day EMA at 0.8815. A breach of the latter would expose the 0.8900 mark, followed by the 100-day EMA at 0.8926.
Conversely, a daily close below 0.8700 and the USD/CHF could test the year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.8554.
USD/CHF Price Action – Daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8734
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|0.8772
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.868
|Daily SMA50
|0.8854
|Daily SMA100
|0.893
|Daily SMA200
|0.9136
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8783
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8732
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8806
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8665
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8552
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8763
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8751
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8742
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8711
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8691
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8793
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8813
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8844
