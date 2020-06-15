USD/CHF moves below 0.95 but the market could still turn higher

- USD/CHF is trading 0.38% lower on Monday and the pair moved below 0.95 again.
- There is a bullish signal on the MACD that could indicate more upside is to come.
USD/CHF 4-hour chart
There have been some very interesting moves in the safe-haven currencies of late. Both the Swiss franc and Japanese yen moved sharply lower a few days before the stock market sell-off toward the end of last week. This move proceeded the bearishness in stock markets and now at the start of the week, the indices have moved higher and so has USD/CHF. Gold moves have been capped by the strength in the US dollar so this could mean the real move is into cash, specifically the greenback.
If this is the case, then this retracement back down on Monday could just be a small pullback before the reversal to the upside really gathers some momentum. Looking at the MACD this confirms the theory as the histogram has turned green. The main signal for trend, however, is the lagging signal lines. If the signal lines push up through the mid-level then it could be a good sign for the dollar bulls.
The reason why this USD/CHF move is interesting is the fact that traders and investors would normally move into safe-haven currencies like the yen and Swiss franc when equities move lower. It seems in times of distress (as mentioned above) the dollar is the safe haven of choice or the market needs it to meet redemptions and for margin.
This is a chance for wave analysts to catch the higher low wave if it is the case. On the upside, the key resistance zones to watch are 0.9550 and the stubborn 55 Exponential Moving Average. If these levels break then it is game on for the bulls.
Additional levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9489
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|0.9524
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9616
|Daily SMA50
|0.9668
|Daily SMA100
|0.9671
|Daily SMA200
|0.9767
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9554
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9436
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9639
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9376
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9508
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9481
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9455
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9387
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9337
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9573
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9622
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9691
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retakes 1.1300 amid rallying Wall Street
EUR/USD is trading at daily highs above the 1.1300 level, as US indexes trimmed early losses and rallied, on news the Fed will begin buying corporate bonds to support the market’s liquidity.
GBP/USD extends recovery and nears 1.2600
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600 and at fresh daily highs as the greenback eased further amid a U-turn in equities. Brexit-related jitters continue to limit the upside.
Bears push the crypto market into the abyss
The technical supports have finally given way and this week starts with critical falls. After several weeks lurking at resistance levels, the market takes a break and looks for lower prices where to find new money to fuel future gains.
Gold dives to fresh session lows, closer to $1700 mark
Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dropped to near one-week lows, around the $1705 region in the last hour.
WTI oil trims losses and approaches $36 area
Front-month WTI futures are ticking up above $35 after having retreated to $34.50 lows on Monday’s early US session. The overall trend, however, remains negative with upside attempts limited below $36.00 so far.