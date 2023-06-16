USD/CHF looks set for a bumpy ride below 0.8900 as SNB policy comes into picture

- USD/CHF is expected to resume its downside journey below 0.8900 amid an upbeat market mood.
- The USD Index is facing the heat as investors are expecting that the Fed might raise interest rates for once only.
- SNB Jordan believes that this is no better waiting for inflation to increase first.
The USD/CHF pair is demonstrating topsy-turvy moves above the round-level cushion of 0.8900 in the European session. The Swiss Franc asset looks delicate above the aforementioned support as the appeal for the US Dollar Index (DXY) has weakened due to the cheerful market mood.
S&P500 futures are trading in positive territory after recovering losses generated in the Asian session. The risk-sensitive assets have hogged the limelight as investors are hoping that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might not stand by its promise of two more rate hikes due to the worsening economic outlook.
US labor market conditions are easing at a decent pace as initial jobless claims are landing higher than expectations consistently from the past four weeks. Factory activity is in a contraction phase for the past seven months and the service sector is showing a mild expansion. Apart from them, factory gate prices have softened dramatically as the demand for durables is facing the heat of high inflation.
This would sharply impact the USD Index and its broader outlook. Economists at TD Securities cited we continue to think that inflation matters more than growth, showing that policymakers won’t actually push back on growth if it accompanies further disinflation. That keeps us biased to fade USD rallies ahead of the July meeting unless we start to see a clear string of upside US data surprises.
On the Swiss Franc front, investors are shifting their focus toward the interest rate decision by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), which will be announced next week. SNB Chairman Thomas J. Jordan believes that this is no better waiting for inflation to increase first. So a hawkish stance is widely anticipated from the SNB.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8915
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.8919
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9042
|Daily SMA50
|0.8985
|Daily SMA100
|0.9112
|Daily SMA200
|0.9343
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9056
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8907
|Previous Weekly High
|0.912
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8984
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.882
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8964
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8999
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8865
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8812
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8716
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9014
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.911
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9163
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains above 1.0900
EUR/USD hit a fresh daily low of 1.0916 on Friday. It is down for the day, hovering around 1.0935. Despite this, the pair is up almost 200 pips from a week ago and is on track to post its biggest weekly gain in months. This boost is largely due to a weaker US Dollar across the board, following the Fed and ECB meetings.
GBP/USD heads for highest weekly close since April 2022
The Pound continues to outperform ahead of the release of UK inflation data and the Bank of England meeting next week. The GBP/USD is trading above 1.2820 and is on track to post its strongest weekly close in over a year. EUR/GBP has fallen to its lowest level since August 2022.
Gold struggles to stay above $1,960 as US yields rebound
After having climbed toward $1,970 earlier in the day, Gold price declined below $1,960 in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day following the upbeat consumer sentiment data from the US, weighing on XAU/USD.
BlackRock applies for spot Bitcoin ETF, France investigates Binance, XRP wipes out gains
Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins witnessed steep declines in their prices throughout the week. Events of June 13, the Binance and Coinbase hearing and Hinman documents released put the spotlight on XRP and exchange tokens.
China's Post-COVID Rebound Is Over, European Central Bank Remains Hawkish
This was a busy week for markets and monetary policymakers alike, as a healthy slate of economic data was accompanied by an FOMC meeting.