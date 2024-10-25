USD/CHF hovers around 0.8650, upside likelihood appears possible as the US election looms

USD/CHF may appreciate further due to fading odds of bumper rate cuts by the Fed in 2024.

The US Dollar receives support from market caution ahead of the US presidential election.

The recent lower Swiss inflation rate increased the dovish sentiment surrounding the SNB.

USD/CHF remains steady after registering losses in the previous session, maintaining its position above 0.8650 during Asian trading hours on Friday. This level is near its two-month peak of 0.8686, reached on Wednesday.

The strength of the USD/CHF pair could be linked to the robust performance of the US Dollar (USD), driven by rising expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will take a less aggressive approach to interest rate cuts than previously thought.

Additionally, the Greenback is bolstered due to uncertainties regarding the upcoming US presidential election. Vice President Kamala Harris leads in the six-day poll, which closed on Monday, held a marginal 46% to 43% lead over former President Donald Trump, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

On Thursday, Republican nominee Donald Trump stated that the Trump administration will build an economy that lifts up all communities in the United States (US). Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris enjoyed the backing of rock legend Bruce Springsteen, entertainer Tyler Perry, and former President Barack Obama at a rally in Georgia.

The Swiss Franc (CHF) could face challenges due to heightened expectations of another interest rate cut by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) at its upcoming December meeting. This could be attributed to the recent inflation rate, which stood at 0.8% in September, marking a three-year low and down from 1.1% the previous month.

The Swiss Franc may restrain its downside due to safe-haven flows amid uncertainties regarding Middle East situation. Traders watch for Israel's response to Iran's missile attack on October 1. In parallel, US and Israeli officials are preparing to resume talks on a potential ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza in the coming days.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated Thursday that the United States does not support a prolonged Israeli campaign in Lebanon, while France has advocated for an immediate ceasefire and diplomatic efforts.