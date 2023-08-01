USD/CHF holds steady above 0.8700 mark, closer to two-week high set last Friday

- USD/CHF reverses a modest intraday dip and holds steady just below a two-week high.
- The risk-on mood undermines the safe-haven CHF and acts as a tailwind for the major.
- Bets for one more Fed rate hike favour the USD bulls and support prospects for further gains.
The USD/CHF pair attracts some buying following an intraday dip to sub-0.8700 levels during the Asian session and climbs back closer to over a two-week high touched last Friday. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.8725 region and seem poised to build on last week's goodish rebound from mid-0.8500s, or a fresh low since January 2015.
A generally positive tone around the equity markets is seen undermining the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) and acting as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair. Investors continue to cheer the latest optimism over more stimulus measures from China. This, along with expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will soften its stance amid signs of easing inflationary pressures, remains supportive of the risk-on environment. In fact, the markets now seem convinced that the US central bank is nearing the end of its fastest interest rate hiking cycle since the 1980s.
That said, the upbeat US GDP report released last week pointed to an extremely resilient economy and kept the door for one more 25 bps rate-hike in September or November wide open. Moreover, Fed Chair Jerome Powell had said that the economy still needs to slow and the labour market to weaken for inflation to credibly return to the 2% target. The hawkish outlook assists the US Dollar (USD) to hold steady near a three-week high, which, in turn, is seen as another factor that lends support to the USD/CHF pair and adds credence to the bullish bias.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside. Hence, any intraday slide might now be seen as a buying opportunity. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/CHF pair has formed a near-term bottom. Traders now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI JOLTS Job Openings data. This, along with the broader risk sentiment, should provide some meaningful impetus to the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8724
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.8719
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8724
|Daily SMA50
|0.8897
|Daily SMA100
|0.8964
|Daily SMA200
|0.9179
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.873
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8665
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8737
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8552
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8552
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8705
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.869
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8679
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.864
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8615
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8744
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8769
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8808
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
