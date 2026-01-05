USD/CHF holds ground near 0.7950 as Swiss Real Retail Sales miss forecasts

USD/CHF remains firm following the weaker-than-expected Swiss Real Retail Sales, which rose 2.3% year-over-year in November, falling short of the expected 2.9% but coming above the prior 2.2% increase (revised from 2.7% increase). The pair is hovering around 0.7940 during the European hours on Monday.

The Swiss Franc (CHF) may gain ground against the US Dollar (USD) amid escalating Ukraine-Russian tensions. Russia’s defence ministry said Ukraine has targeted Moscow with drones daily in 2026 so far, marking an escalation from earlier sporadic attacks. Russian air defences destroyed 57 drones over the Moscow region by Sunday midnight, out of 437 intercepted nationwide. Ukraine has not commented, but Kyiv has increasingly used long-range drones to strike deep inside Russia, per The Guardian.

The Greenback advances on safe-haven demand, which could be attributed to the renewed geopolitical tensions following the United States’ (US) capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Focus will be shifted toward the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data due later in the North American session.

CNN reported over the weekend that the US President Donald Trump administration launched a “large-scale strike against Venezuela” and detained President Maduro to face charges, without congressional approval. Trump said the US would administer Venezuela until a safe, orderly, and judicious transition is achieved.

The Guardian reported on Monday that President Trump warned Washington could launch a new military intervention if Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, fails to meet US demands. He also made remarks about Colombia’s leadership, floated the idea of “Operation Colombia,” criticized Mexico for not getting its act together, and suggested Cuba appeared close to collapse.