USD/CHF hits two-month high amid resilient US Dollar and dovish SNB outlook

The Swiss Franc (CHF) declines further against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, with USD/CHF extending gains for the fifth consecutive day amid broad-based Greenback strength. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 0.8085, after briefly testing the 0.8100 psychological mark, its highest level since August 22.

The US Dollar continues to advance, supported by the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish tilt following last week’s 25-basis-point (bps) interest rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that additional easing this year is “not a foregone conclusion,” prompting markets to scale back expectations for a December rate cut.

Still, diverging opinions among Fed officials have added uncertainty to the monetary policy outlook. Governor Lisa Cook said she sees the current policy rate as “modestly restrictive,” appropriate while inflation remains above the 2% target. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said officials should “keep an open mind” about a December move. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee described inflation data as “worrisome,” while Governor Stephen Miran noted that policy has “passively tightened despite Fed cuts.”

The Greenback also draws support from weaker global risk sentiment, as major equity markets slipped on Tuesday. Enthusiasm for AI-related stocks cooled following mixed corporate earnings and fresh warnings from Wall Street executives about a potential market correction driven by stretched valuations.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, rises above 100.00 to its highest level since early August, up nearly 0.20% on the day.

On the Swiss side, the Franc came under additional pressure after softer-than-expected inflation data released on Monday fueled speculation that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) may consider returning to negative interest rates to counter persistent disinflationary pressures.

However, comments from SNB officials offered little support to the currency. Governing Board member Petra Tschudin said the central bank’s interest rates are “where they should be” and that negative rates would only be used when necessary, adding that FX interventions remain possible and that the inflation forecast is “where we want it.” Meanwhile, SNB President Martin Schlegel remarked that inflation should rise slightly in the coming quarters, though US tariffs are dampening global growth.