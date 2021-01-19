USD/CHF flirts with multi-day lows near 0.8870 region, downside seems limited

- USD/CHF witnessed some selling on Tuesday and retreated further from multi-week highs.
- A modest USD pullback from nearly one-month tops was seen exerting pressure on the pair.
- The upbeat market mood, rallying US bond yields might help limit further losses for the major.
The USD/CHF pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to three-day lows, around the 0.8870-65 region in the last hour.
The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 0.8915 area and extended the previous day's retracement slide from six-week tops. The downfall was exclusively sponsored by some renewed US dollar selling and seemed unaffected by the upbeat market mood, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc.
The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the optimism over the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus measures. Investors have been pricing in the prospects for more aggressive fiscal spending in 2021 under Joe Biden's presidency, which, to some extent, helped offset worries about the ever-increasing coronavirus cases.
Meanwhile, expectations for a larger government borrowing pushed the US Treasury bond yields higher across the board. This, in turn, could extend some support to the greenback and limit any further losses for the USD/CHF pair. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural ceremony on Wednesday.
In the meantime, US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen’s confirmation hearing might influence the USD price dynamics amid absent relevant market moving economic releases. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga, might further produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8871
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|0.891
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8864
|Daily SMA50
|0.8947
|Daily SMA100
|0.9041
|Daily SMA200
|0.9245
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8926
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8898
|Previous Weekly High
|0.892
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8849
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9093
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8794
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8915
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8896
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8883
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8869
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8924
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8939
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8952
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.21 amid better market mood
EUR/USD has been extending its gains, recapturing 1.21 as the market mood improves. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates with 61.8 points. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony is awaited.
GBP/USD clings to 1.36 ahead of Yellen's testimony
GBP/USD is edging above 1.36 as markets eagerly Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony. The UK parliament is set to process the Brexit deal as Britain ramps up its vaccination campaign.
Gold recovers further from multi-week lows, climbs to $1845 region
Gold gained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. A modest USD pullback was seen as a key factor that benefitted the metal. The risk-on mood, rallying US bond yields might cap gains for the commodity.
Breaking: Ethereum explodes to new yearly high, validating upward price action
Ethereum has ascended to new yearly highs after breaking the recent peak achieved in January. The flagship altcoin is trading at $1,372 amid the push for gains eyeing $1,400.
US Dollar Index: Downside pressure alleviated above 91.00
DXY met sellers in the 91.00 neighbourhood on Monday and now retreats to the 90.50 region on turnaround Tuesday.