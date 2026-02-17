TRENDING:
USD/CHF faces slight pressure near 0.7700 ahead of opening of US markets

  • USD/CHF ticks lower to near 0.7700 while the US Dollar trades broadly stable.
  • Investors await FOMC Minutes and the US Q4 GDP data for fresh cues on the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.
  • Swiss economy returns to growth in the last quarter of 2025.
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The USD/CHF pair trades marginally lower to near 0.7690 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The Swiss Franc pair faces slight selling pressure, while the US Dollar (USD) trades broadly calm ahead of the opening of United States (US) markets after an extended weekend.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades stable near 97.00.

Investors brace for high volatility in the US Dollar this week, with key releases of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes and the preliminary Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data this week.

Market participants will closely read FOMC minutes to get fresh cues on the US interest rate outlook. Currently, the CME FedWatch tool shows that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hold interest rates steady in the policy meetings in March and April.

The US Q4 GDP is expected to have grown at an annualized pace of 3%, slower than 4.4% seen in the third quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc (CHF) trades broadly against its major peers, except the Japanese Yen (JPY), amid slight risky market mood ahead of talks between the US and Iran. Delegates from Washington and Tehran are scheduled for second round of talks in Geneva over sanction and nuclear programme in Iran.

In the domestic region, the economic growth has turned positive in the fourth quarter of 2025 after a sharp decline in the July-September period. Swiss Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth has come in at 0.2% after declining 0.5% in the third quarter last year.

Economic Indicator

Gross Domestic Product Annualized

The real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized, released quarterly by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, measures the value of the final goods and services produced in the United States in a given period of time. Changes in GDP are the most popular indicator of the nation’s overall economic health. The data is expressed at an annualized rate, which means that the rate has been adjusted to reflect the amount GDP would have changed over a year’s time, had it continued to grow at that specific rate. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Fri Feb 20, 2026 13:30 (Prel)

Frequency: Quarterly

Consensus: 3%

Previous: 4.4%

Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) releases the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth on an annualized basis for each quarter. After publishing the first estimate, the BEA revises the data two more times, with the third release representing the final reading. Usually, the first estimate is the main market mover and a positive surprise is seen as a USD-positive development while a disappointing print is likely to weigh on the greenback. Market participants usually dismiss the second and third releases as they are generally not significant enough to meaningfully alter the growth picture.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

