USD/CHF faces slight pressure near 0.7700 ahead of opening of US markets

The USD/CHF pair trades marginally lower to near 0.7690 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The Swiss Franc pair faces slight selling pressure, while the US Dollar (USD) trades broadly calm ahead of the opening of United States (US) markets after an extended weekend.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades stable near 97.00.

Investors brace for high volatility in the US Dollar this week, with key releases of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes and the preliminary Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data this week.

Market participants will closely read FOMC minutes to get fresh cues on the US interest rate outlook. Currently, the CME FedWatch tool shows that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hold interest rates steady in the policy meetings in March and April.

The US Q4 GDP is expected to have grown at an annualized pace of 3%, slower than 4.4% seen in the third quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc (CHF) trades broadly against its major peers, except the Japanese Yen (JPY), amid slight risky market mood ahead of talks between the US and Iran. Delegates from Washington and Tehran are scheduled for second round of talks in Geneva over sanction and nuclear programme in Iran.

In the domestic region, the economic growth has turned positive in the fourth quarter of 2025 after a sharp decline in the July-September period. Swiss Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth has come in at 0.2% after declining 0.5% in the third quarter last year.