- USD/CHF catches aggressive bids on Thursday and rallies over 200 pips from the daily low.
- The SNB’s 50 bps seems to have disappointed traders and weighs heavily on the Swiss franc.
- The USD trims a part of intraday retracement losses and remains supportive of the move up.
The USD/CHF pair catches aggressive bids after the Swiss National Bank announced its policy decision earlier this Thursday and continues scaling higher through the mid-European session. The momentum lifts spot prices to a fresh two-week high, though stalls ahead of the 0.9860-0.9870 supply zone tested in August and earlier this month.
The SNB hikes its policy rate by 75 bps, as was widely expected, though some market participants have been pricing in a more aggressive 100 bps increase going into the decision. This turns out to be a key factor that weighs heavily on the Swiss franc and prompts aggressive short covering around the USD/CHF pair.
The strong intraday ascent takes along some short-term trading stops placed near the 100-day SMA. A subsequent strength and acceptance above the 0.9700 mark prompt some technical buying. This, along with the emergence of some US dollar dip-buying, provides an additional lift to the USD/CHF pair and remains supportive.
The initial market reaction to the news that the Japanese government has intervened in the forex market is fading rather quickly. Apart from this, a more hawkish stance adopted by the Federal Reserve continues to act as a tailwind for the greenback. This, in turn, supports prospects for additional gains for the USD/CHF pair.
Bulls, however, might prefer to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 0.9860-0.9870 region before positioning for any further appreciating move. Next on tap will be the release of the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, which might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9819
|Today Daily Change
|0.0155
|Today Daily Change %
|1.60
|Today daily open
|0.9664
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9691
|Daily SMA50
|0.9632
|Daily SMA100
|0.9687
|Daily SMA200
|0.9491
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.97
|Previous Daily Low
|0.962
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9661
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.948
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9808
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9371
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.967
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9651
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9623
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9582
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9543
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9703
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9741
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9783
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
