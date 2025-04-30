USD/CHF down as soft US data and China slowdown hit sentiment

- The USD/CHF is trading lower, hovering near the week’s lows, as recession fears and weak Chinese PMIs weigh on sentiment.
- US GDP contracted in Q1, PCE inflation cooled, and traders now question the Fed’s next move amid Trump’s renewed criticism of Powell.
- Technical indicators remain bearish, with USD/CHF capped by moving average resistance and downside risks toward 0.8120 and 0.8070.
The USD/CHF is trading with losses, staying close to its recent lows after a wave of soft US data and deteriorating macro signals from China triggered broad risk-off flows in the market. Sentiment was already fragile heading into Wednesday, and the release of a disappointing US GDP print intensified concerns over the health of the US economy. At the same time, weak Chinese manufacturing and services PMIs revealed the first clear signs of stress from the trade war escalation, increasing fears of global economic deceleration. The US Dollar is broadly under pressure, struggling to gain any momentum despite month-end flows.
On the macro front, US GDP contracted by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025, a stark reversal from the 2.4% growth seen in Q4 2024 and well below market expectations. The downturn reflected weaker consumer spending, a drop in government expenditure, and a widening trade deficit. Meanwhile, core PCE inflation came in at 2.3% year-on-year, down from February’s 2.5%, in line with consensus but continuing the cooling trend in price pressures. Personal income and spending surprised modestly to the upside, but failed to support the Dollar. President Trump’s renewed attacks on Fed Chair Powell, during a Detroit rally, added fuel to market uncertainty, as the President claimed to “know more about rates than Powell” and pushed for more aggressive easing.
Compounding the bearish bias, China’s April manufacturing PMI fell sharply to 49.0, its lowest level since 2023, and the export component dropped to 44.7. Non-manufacturing activity also slowed, with services and construction readings edging closer to stagnation. This confirmed a severe export shock and raised the likelihood of additional stimulus measures from Beijing. Traders reacted swiftly, selling USD across the board while demand for traditional safe havens like the Swiss Franc strengthened. Meanwhile, Chinese gold ETFs saw their largest outflows in 264 sessions, and Copper prices collapsed as CTA-driven liquidations escalated into thin liquidity ahead of holidays in Asia.
USD/CHF Technical Analysis
From a technical perspective, momentum signals are clearly bearish for the USD/CHF. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below 40, confirming weakening upside momentum, while the MACD remains in negative territory, suggesting continued selling pressure. The pair is trading below its 10-day and 20-day EMAs, reinforcing the downside bias. Strong resistance is seen near 0.8280 and 0.8340, while immediate support lies around 0.8120, with a deeper move targeting 0.8070 and potentially 0.8000 in a bearish continuation scenario.
Markets now shift focus to Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, which will offer fresh insights into US labor market strength and shape expectations for the Fed’s May 7 policy decision. Until then, sentiment remains fragile and tilted against the US Dollar.
Daily Chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on the upside comes the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD left behind Tuesday’s retracement and clocked decent gains on Wednesday, reclaiming the 0.6400 barrier and beyond on the back of easing US-China trade tensions and despite another solid performance of the US Dollar.
EUR/USD: Further weakness likely below 1.1300
EUR/USD’s selling pressure picked up pace on Wednesday, sending the pair to the area of weekly lows near 1.1320. The move lower in spot came in response to extra strength in the Greenback despite disappointing results from the US Q1 GDP figures and the ADP report.
Gold reclaims the $3,300 mark and beyond
Gold remains under pressure on Wednesday, trading around $3,300 as receding US-China trade tensions continues to weigh on safe-haven demand. At the same time, the US Dollar keeps the bid bias intact following stronger-than-expected headline PCE inflation and despite a weaker first-quarter GDP growth print.
Bitcoin ETFs to see institutional inflows from Big Four wirehouses: Bitwise
Bitcoin ETFs are expected to witness a surge in demand from Wall Street in 2025, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said in a note to investors on Wednesday.
May flashlight for the FOMC blackout period – Waiting for the fog to lift
We expect the FOMC will leave its target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25-4.50% at its upcoming meeting on May 6-7, a view widely shared by financial markets and economists. Market pricing currently implies only a 9% probability of the FOMC cutting the fed funds rate by 25 bps.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.