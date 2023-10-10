USD/CHF continues consolidating, loses the 20-day SMA

The daily chart analysis indicates a bearish outlook for the USD/CHF in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below its midline in negative territory, with a negative slope, aligning with the negative signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), which displays red bars, reinforcing the strong bearish sentiment. Additionally, the pair is below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), but above the 100 and 200-day SMAs, suggesting that the bulls are in command over the bears on the bigger picture.

In the meantime, the focus is set on Wednesday’s Federal Open Market (FOMC) minutes from the September meeting, where investors will look for further clues on the Fed official's stance. In addition, the US September inflation figures are due on Thursday, which are expected to see the headline and core Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerating. Furthermore, traders should monitor the conflict in Israel as growing tensions could benefit the US Dollar as a safe haven.

The USD/CHF declined near the 0.9040 level and tallied its fifth straight day of losses. For the US Dollar, the economic calendar will remain empty on Tuesday. The only highlights are Christopher Waller and Neel Kashkari from the Federal Reserve (Fed) speaking later in the session. As Lorie Logan stated yesterday, tighter financial conditions may put less pressure on the Fed to continue hiking; both speakers could generate volatility in the bond markets if they provide clues on forward guidance and affect the US Dollar price dynamics. Likewise, no relevant reports or data will be released on the Swiss economic calendar.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.