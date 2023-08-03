USD/CHF consolidates its recent gains above the 0.8740 area, eyes on US NFP

NEWS | | By Lallalit Srijandorn
  • USD/CHF oscillates in a narrow trading band, investors await the key event.
  • The US Dollar retreats from a weekly high following the mixed US readings.
  • The headline surrounding the US-China relationship remains in focus.
  • The week's highlight is the US Nonfarm Payrolls, due later in the American session.

The USD/CHF pair consolidates its recent gains near 0.8745 during the early Asian session on Friday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of USD against six other major currencies, snaps a five-day winning streak and currently trades near 102.48.

Data released from the US on Thursday showed that Initial Jobless Claims rose to 227,000 for the week ended July 29, as expected. The ISM Service PMI for July fell to 52.7 from 53.9 in June and was below the expectation of 53. Additionally, Unit Labor Costs from Q2 increased to 1.6%, lower than the 2.6% expected. After the mixed economic data release, the Greenback retreated from a weekly high of around 102.85. 

The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will be closely watched and is expected to trigger volatility in the FX markets. However, the upbeat figure might convince the Federal Reserve (Fed) to take a more aggressive stance, which favors the US Dollar and acts as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair.

On the other hand, the headline surrounding the US-China relationship remains in focus. China stated on Thursday that its government is willing to maintain communications with the US over an upcoming visit to Washington, DC, by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The exacerbated tensions between the world’s two largest economies might benefit the safe-haven Swiss Franc and act as a headwind for the USD/CHF pair.

Moving on, the highlight of the week is the US Nonfarm Payrolls due later in the American session. The US economy is expected to have created 180,000 jobs in July. Also, the Unemployment Rate and Average Hourly Earnings will be released on Friday. The Unemployment Rate is expected to remain at 3.6%, and Average Hourly Earnings YoY are expected to increase by 4.2%. Market participants will keep an eye on these events and find trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.8742
Today Daily Change -0.0033
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 0.8775
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8702
Daily SMA50 0.8886
Daily SMA100 0.8955
Daily SMA200 0.9167
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8806
Previous Daily Low 0.8718
Previous Weekly High 0.8737
Previous Weekly Low 0.8552
Previous Monthly High 0.9005
Previous Monthly Low 0.8552
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8772
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8752
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8727
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8678
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8639
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8815
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8854
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8903

 

Share: Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extend recovery beyond 1.1000 after US jobs data

EUR/USD extend recovery beyond 1.1000 after US jobs data

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.1000 in the American session. The US July jobs report showed an uninspiring increase of 187,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls and a downward revision to June's reading, causing the US Dollar to weaken against its rivals.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2750 as markets assess US data

GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2750 as markets assess US data

GBP/USD gained traction and advanced beyond 1.2750 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the weaker-than-expected Nonfarn Payrolls data for July, allowing the pair to stretch higher.

GBP/USD News

Gold rebound above $1,940 as US yields retreat

Gold rebound above $1,940 as US yields retreat

Gold price climbed above $1,940 in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains following the US July jobs report, which showed a less-than-expected 187,000 increase in Nonfarm Payrolls, and helped XAU/USD gains traction.

Gold News

Bitcoin options worth $530 million set to expire on Friday without bear market end in sight

Bitcoin options worth $530 million set to expire on Friday without bear market end in sight

Bitcoin price is at a six-week low as BTC options contracts worth $530 million are set to expire on Friday. The maximum pain point or the price at which the contracts would incur the highest financial losses is $29,500.

Read more

Nonfarm Payrolls Analysis: Weak job market? Wages advance, Fed hawks and US Dollar set to push back Premium

Nonfarm Payrolls Analysis: Weak job market? Wages advance, Fed hawks and US Dollar set to push back

Nonfarm Payrolls failed to provide a straightforward narrative for investors, and not for the first time. The US Dollar is set to fight back after the initial blow. 

Read more

