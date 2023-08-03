USD/CHF consolidates its recent gains above the 0.8740 area, eyes on US NFP

- USD/CHF oscillates in a narrow trading band, investors await the key event.
- The US Dollar retreats from a weekly high following the mixed US readings.
- The headline surrounding the US-China relationship remains in focus.
- The week's highlight is the US Nonfarm Payrolls, due later in the American session.
The USD/CHF pair consolidates its recent gains near 0.8745 during the early Asian session on Friday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of USD against six other major currencies, snaps a five-day winning streak and currently trades near 102.48.
Data released from the US on Thursday showed that Initial Jobless Claims rose to 227,000 for the week ended July 29, as expected. The ISM Service PMI for July fell to 52.7 from 53.9 in June and was below the expectation of 53. Additionally, Unit Labor Costs from Q2 increased to 1.6%, lower than the 2.6% expected. After the mixed economic data release, the Greenback retreated from a weekly high of around 102.85.
The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will be closely watched and is expected to trigger volatility in the FX markets. However, the upbeat figure might convince the Federal Reserve (Fed) to take a more aggressive stance, which favors the US Dollar and acts as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair.
On the other hand, the headline surrounding the US-China relationship remains in focus. China stated on Thursday that its government is willing to maintain communications with the US over an upcoming visit to Washington, DC, by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The exacerbated tensions between the world’s two largest economies might benefit the safe-haven Swiss Franc and act as a headwind for the USD/CHF pair.
Moving on, the highlight of the week is the US Nonfarm Payrolls due later in the American session. The US economy is expected to have created 180,000 jobs in July. Also, the Unemployment Rate and Average Hourly Earnings will be released on Friday. The Unemployment Rate is expected to remain at 3.6%, and Average Hourly Earnings YoY are expected to increase by 4.2%. Market participants will keep an eye on these events and find trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8742
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|0.8775
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8702
|Daily SMA50
|0.8886
|Daily SMA100
|0.8955
|Daily SMA200
|0.9167
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8806
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8718
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8737
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8552
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8552
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8772
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8752
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8727
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8678
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8639
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8815
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8854
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8903
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extend recovery beyond 1.1000 after US jobs data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.1000 in the American session. The US July jobs report showed an uninspiring increase of 187,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls and a downward revision to June's reading, causing the US Dollar to weaken against its rivals.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2750 as markets assess US data
GBP/USD gained traction and advanced beyond 1.2750 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the weaker-than-expected Nonfarn Payrolls data for July, allowing the pair to stretch higher.
Gold rebound above $1,940 as US yields retreat
Gold price climbed above $1,940 in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains following the US July jobs report, which showed a less-than-expected 187,000 increase in Nonfarm Payrolls, and helped XAU/USD gains traction.
Bitcoin options worth $530 million set to expire on Friday without bear market end in sight
Bitcoin price is at a six-week low as BTC options contracts worth $530 million are set to expire on Friday. The maximum pain point or the price at which the contracts would incur the highest financial losses is $29,500.
Nonfarm Payrolls Analysis: Weak job market? Wages advance, Fed hawks and US Dollar set to push back Premium
Nonfarm Payrolls failed to provide a straightforward narrative for investors, and not for the first time. The US Dollar is set to fight back after the initial blow.