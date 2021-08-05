USD/CHF consolidates below 0.9070 amid risk aversion

- USD/CHF prints minute losses on Thursday in the Asian session.
- US Dollar Index remains steady above 92.20 despite softer economic data.
- The Swiss franc remains in demand amid market uncertainty on its safe-haven appeal.
After touching the high of 0.9076 in the overnight session, USD/CHF treads water in the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The pair hovers in a narrow trade band with no meaningful traction.
At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9065, down 0.01% for the day.
The appreciative move in the US dollar sponsored the move in the pair. The US dollar index rebounds above 92.20 with 0.20% gains.
The US ISM Non-Manufacturing Purchase Manager Index (PMI) rose to 64.1 in July, much above the market forecasts of 60.5 whereas the ADP employment rate for July reported that private business hired 330K workers, well below the market expectations of 695K rise.
Meanwhile, US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday that the central bank could start to reduce its massive asset-buying program later this year.
On the other hand, the Swiss franc gained as investors risk appetite reduced on the spread of the Delta variant and its possible impact on the global recovery.
In addition to that, the Swiss Consumer Confidence jumped 7.8 in Q3. It is the highest reading since 2010.
As for now, traders are waiting for the US Initial Jobless Claims and Balance of Trade data to gauge the market sentiment.
USD/CHF additional levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9066
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9067
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9139
|Daily SMA50
|0.9115
|Daily SMA100
|0.9146
|Daily SMA200
|0.9074
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9076
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9019
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9202
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.904
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9274
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.904
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9054
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9041
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9031
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8996
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8974
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9089
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9111
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9147
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
