USD/CHF consolidates above 0.8800, focus on US, Swiss GDP data

The USD/CHF pair trades sideways above the 0.8800 mark during the early European session. The US and Swiss Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (Q4) could provide a clear direction to the pair. The annualized US GDP growth number is estimated to remain steady at 3.3%. USD/CHF currently trades around 0.8811, unchanged for the day. The US inflation data in January and the cautious comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have prompted markets to pull back expectations on rate cuts. Investors expect three interest rate cuts for 2024, down from six cuts anticipated in December. Investors will closely watch the US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (Core PCE), the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, due on Thursday. The report could offer some hints as to whether inflation is easing or elevated. The stronger data might lift the Greenback against its rivals. The United States and Britain hit 18 Houthi targets in Yemen, responding to a recent rise in attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden by the Iran-backed militia group, including a missile strike this week that set fire to a cargo tanker. The rising geopolitical tension in the Red Sea might boost a safe-haven currency like the Swiss Franc (CHF) and act as a headwind for the USD/CHF pair. Looking ahead, the US Durable Goods Orders and Consumer Confidence will be due on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the US GDP growth numbers for Q4 will be released. The Swiss GDP report and the US Q4 Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (Core PCE) on Thursday will be the highlights this week.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.