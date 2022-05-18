Next on tap is the US housing market data - Building Permits and Housing Starts. Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities.

That said, a fresh leg down in the equity markets drove some haven flows towards the Swiss franc and held back bulls from placing aggressive bets. Concerns that the Russia-Ukraine war and the latest COVID-19 lockdowns in China would hit the global economic growth continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent pullback from a two-year high has run its course and placing fresh bullish bets.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell struck a more hawkish tone on Tuesday and reaffirmed market bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. Speaking at a Wall Street Journal event, Powell reiterated that he will back interest rate increases until prices start falling back toward a healthy level. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond closer to the 3.0% threshold, which helped revive the US dollar demand and assisted the USD/CHF pair to regain positive traction.

The USD/CHF pair attracted fresh buying on Wednesday and reversed a major part of the overnight slide to a four-day low. The pair maintained its bid tone heading into the North American session and was last seen trading around the 0.9970-0.9965 region, just a few pips below the daily high.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.