USD/CHF clings to gains around 0.9100, bulls await sustained move beyond 100-day SMA

- USD/CHF scales higher for the second straight day and draws support from a stronger USD.
- Bets for another 25 bps Fed rate hike lift the US bond yields higher and underpin the buck.
- A positive risk tone dents demand for the safe-haven CHF and also lends support to the pair.
The USD/CHF pair gains positive traction for the second successive day on Monday and maintains its bid tone heading into the North American session. The pair is currently placed just above the 0.9100 mark, with bulls awaiting a sustained move beyond the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) before placing fresh bets.
The post-NFP US Dollar (USD) rebound from over a one-week low remains uninterrupted on the first day of a new week amid expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could hike interest rates again to contain stubbornly high inflation. In fact, the current market pricing indicates around a 30% chance of another 25 bps lift-off at the next policy meeting on June 13-14 and the bets were reaffirmed by robust US monthly employment details released on Friday. This, in turn, remains supportive of a further rise in the US Treasury bond yields, which continues to underpin the Greenback and acts as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair.
The Swiss Franc (CHF), on the other hand, is pressured by a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which tends to drive flows away from traditional safe-haven currencies. The market sentiment remains well supported by the latest optimism over the passage of legislation to lift the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avert an unprecedented American default. Adding to this, a private-sector survey showed on Monday that China's services activity picked up in May and further boosts investors' confidence, which, in turn, dents the CHF's safe-haven demand and lends additional support to the USD/CHF pair.
The markets, meanwhile, have pushed back their expectations for an imminent pause in the Fed's rate-hiking campaign to July and eased off on bets for rate cuts later in the year. This, in turn, favours the USD bulls and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the USD/CHF pair. A sustained move and acceptance above the 100-day SMA will reaffirm the positive outlook, setting the stage for an extension of the recent upward trajectory witnessed over the past month or so. Traders now look to the release of the US ISM Services PMI for some impetus and grab short-term opportunities on Monday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9102
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.9092
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9004
|Daily SMA50
|0.9001
|Daily SMA100
|0.9127
|Daily SMA200
|0.9376
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9093
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9035
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9014
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.882
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9071
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9057
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9054
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9015
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8996
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9112
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9131
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.917
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
