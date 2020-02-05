USD/CHF clings to gains above 0.9700 mark, US data eyed for fresh impetus

  • USD/CHF gains positive traction for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.
  • Optimism over coronavirus treatment triggered a fresh wave of global risk-on trade.
  • The USD benefitted from surging US bond yields and remained support ahead of data.

The USD/CHF pair surged through the 0.9700 round-figure mark and climbed to near one-week tops in the last hour, albeit retreated few pips thereafter.

The pair gained some follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Wednesday and added to its recent positive move amid weakening demand for traditional safe-haven assets. Some positive developments in the coronavirus saga triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-on rally, which dented the Swiss franc's perceived safe-haven status.

USD/CHF supported by risk-on mood/stronger USD

Investors' confidence got a strong boost on Thursday after Sky News reported that UK scientists have made a 'significant breakthrough' in the development of a vaccine for coronavirus. Adding to this, news on Chinese television said that the research team at Zhejiang University has found an effective drug to treat people with the new coronavirus.

The risk-on mood was further reinforced by a strong intraday pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which assisted the US dollar to build on its recent positive move and remained supportive of the pair’s goodish intraday uptick of around 50 pips.

The latest optimism showed little signs of fading after WHO spokesman said that there is no known effective therapeutics against this coronavirus, albeit turned out to be one of the key factors that kept a lid on any subsequent positive move.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – in order to grab some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9721
Today Daily Change 0.0031
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 0.969
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9692
Daily SMA50 0.9768
Daily SMA100 0.9847
Daily SMA200 0.988
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9705
Previous Daily Low 0.9653
Previous Weekly High 0.9768
Previous Weekly Low 0.9629
Previous Monthly High 0.9768
Previous Monthly Low 0.9613
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9685
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9673
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.966
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9631
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9608
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9712
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9735
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9764

 

 

