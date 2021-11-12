USD/CHF climbs to over three-week tops, around 0.9230 region

- USD/CHF gained strong follow-through traction for the third successive day on Friday.
- Hawkish Fed expectations continued underpinning the USD and remained supportive.
- The cautious market mood could benefit the safe-haven CHF and cap any further gains.
The USD/CHF pair continued scaling higher through the mid-European session and shot to over three-week tops, around the 0.9230 region in the last hour.
The pair built on this week's hotter-than-expected US CPI-inspired strong positive move from the 0.9100 mark and gained some follow-through traction for the third successive day on Friday. The momentum was sponsored by the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which remained well supported by prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed.
The US consumer prices in October rose at the fastest pace since 1990 and fueled speculations that the Fed would be forced to adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation. In fact, the Fed funds futures indicate that the first-rate hike could come as soon as July 2022. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD.
The greenback was further underpinned by elevated US Treasury bond yields, though the cautious market mood could benefit the safe-haven Swiss franc and cap gains for the USD/CHF pair. Nevertheless, the ongoing positive move suggests that the recent sharp corrective slide from September monthly swing lows has run its course and supports prospects for additional near-term gains.
Investors now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index later during the early North Amerian session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9229
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.9216
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9167
|Daily SMA50
|0.9217
|Daily SMA100
|0.919
|Daily SMA200
|0.9159
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9225
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9177
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9175
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9088
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9338
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9207
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9195
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9187
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9158
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9139
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9235
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9283
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1450 after EU data Premium
EUR/USD is trading in a tight range near 1.1450 on Friday as the dollar consolidates its weekly gains. The data from the euro area showed that Industrial Production contracted at a softer pace than expected in September. Investors await US consumer confidence data.
GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed Premium
GBP/USD is flirting with eleven-month lows near mid-1.3300s, undermined by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main rivals. Fresh optimism on the Brexit front fails to deter the GBP bears. The focus remains on Brexit talks and US Consumer Sentiment data amid growing inflation worries.
Gold extends correction, slides below $1,850 ahead of US data Premium
After posting impressive gains on Wednesday and Thursday, gold lost its traction on Friday amid unabated dollar strength and rising US Treasury bond yields. Ahead of the UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data from the US, XAU/USD is trading below $1,850.
Shiba Inu on-chain activity explodes as research connects Vitalik Buterin to SHIB developers
$5.6 billion in SHIB has been traded in the past 24 hours across exchanges. Bricks Buster, a mobile game, burns SHIB through ad revenue to reduce Shiba Inu's circulating supply. Analysts expect Shiba Inu is ready to make an explosive move and resume its uptrend.
Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.