USD/CHF climbs to over three-week tops, around 0.9230 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF gained strong follow-through traction for the third successive day on Friday.
  • Hawkish Fed expectations continued underpinning the USD and remained supportive.
  • The cautious market mood could benefit the safe-haven CHF and cap any further gains.

The USD/CHF pair continued scaling higher through the mid-European session and shot to over three-week tops, around the 0.9230 region in the last hour.

The pair built on this week's hotter-than-expected US CPI-inspired strong positive move from the 0.9100 mark and gained some follow-through traction for the third successive day on Friday. The momentum was sponsored by the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which remained well supported by prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed.

The US consumer prices in October rose at the fastest pace since 1990 and fueled speculations that the Fed would be forced to adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation. In fact, the Fed funds futures indicate that the first-rate hike could come as soon as July 2022. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD.

The greenback was further underpinned by elevated US Treasury bond yields, though the cautious market mood could benefit the safe-haven Swiss franc and cap gains for the USD/CHF pair. Nevertheless, the ongoing positive move suggests that the recent sharp corrective slide from September monthly swing lows has run its course and supports prospects for additional near-term gains.

Investors now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index later during the early North Amerian session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9229
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 0.9216
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9167
Daily SMA50 0.9217
Daily SMA100 0.919
Daily SMA200 0.9159
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9225
Previous Daily Low 0.9177
Previous Weekly High 0.9175
Previous Weekly Low 0.9088
Previous Monthly High 0.9338
Previous Monthly Low 0.9106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9207
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9195
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9187
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9158
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9139
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9235
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9254
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9283

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

