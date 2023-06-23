USD/CHF climbs to over one-week high, lacks follow-through beyond 0.9000 amid risk-off

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
Share:
  • USD/CHF gains strong follow-through traction and jumps to over a one-week high.
  • The SNB’s 25 bps lift-off disappointed some investors and undermines the CHF.
  • The Fed’s hawkish outlook continues to boost the USD and remains supportive.

The USD/CHF pair builds on the overnight bounce from the vicinity of the 0.8900 figure and gains strong positive traction for the second successive day on Friday. The momentum remains uninterrupted through the early European session and lifts spot prices to over a one-week high, beyond the 0.9000 psychological mark in the last hour, though lacks follow-through.

The Swiss National Bank's (SNB) decision to lift interest rates for the fifth time in succession, by 25 bps on Thursday seems to have disappointed some investors expecting a bigger increase. It is worth recalling that SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan recently showed the readiness to raise rates more aggressively, encouraging markets to price in the possibility of a 50 bps lift-off. The relatively smaller rate hike continues to undermine the Swiss Franc (CHF), which, along with the prevalent US Dollar (USD) buying, acts as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair.

In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, builds on the recovery from its lowest level since May 11 touched the previous day and draws support from the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook. In fact, the Fed last week signalled that borrowing costs may still need to rise as much as 50 bps by the end of this year. Moreover, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, during his two-day congressional testimony, reiterated that the central bank will likely raise rates again this year, albeit at a "careful pace", to combat inflation.

Powell added that the Fed doesn't see rate cuts happening any time soon and is going to wait until it is confident that inflation is moving down to the 2% target. The markets were quick to react and are now pricing in a nearly 75% chance that the Fed will hike rates further in July. A stronger buck, along with some technical buying above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), remains supportive of the USD/CHF pair's intraday positive move. That said, the risk-off impulse could drive some haven flows towards the CHF and cap gains for the major.

A slew of rate hikes by major central banks this month raises concerns about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs. Adding to this, the disappointing release of the flash Eurozone PMIs takes its toll on the global risk sentiment, which is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets. This, in turn, is forcing investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets and might keep a lid on the USD/CHF pair. Traders now look to the flash US PMIs for some impetus later during the early North American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9
Today Daily Change 0.0053
Today Daily Change % 0.59
Today daily open 0.8947
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9025
Daily SMA50 0.8979
Daily SMA100 0.9101
Daily SMA200 0.9327
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8973
Previous Daily Low 0.8907
Previous Weekly High 0.9109
Previous Weekly Low 0.8902
Previous Monthly High 0.9148
Previous Monthly Low 0.882
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8948
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8932
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8912
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8877
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8846
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8977
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9008
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9043

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slumps below 1.0900 after dismal EU PMI data

EUR/USD slumps below 1.0900 after dismal EU PMI data

EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and broke below 1.0900 early Friday. Disappointing PMI surveys from Germany, France and Eurozone seem to be weighing heavily on the Euro, while the US Dollar continues to gather strength on risk aversion.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds near 1.2700 after UK Retail Sales and PMI data

GBP/USD holds near 1.2700 after UK Retail Sales and PMI data

GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in the negative territory near 1.2700. Although the UK Retail Sales data came in slightly better than expected, souring market mood and disappointing UK business PMIs keep the pair undermined. Focus shifts to the S&P Global US PMIs.

GBP/USD News

Gold retreats as USD Index prints a fresh day high, US PMI eyed

Gold retreats as USD Index prints a fresh day high, US PMI eyed

Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed selling pressure around $1,917.50 in the European session. The short-lived pullback in the precious metal has concluded and it is expected to drop back to an intraday low at $1,910.00.

Gold News

Will Bitcoin take a break after $30,000?

Will Bitcoin take a break after $30,000?

Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. Altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.

Read more

Keeping up with the central banks

Keeping up with the central banks

The Bank of England’s (BoE) decision to step up the pace of rate hikes at the 13th meeting since the start of the tightening policy has been broadly unwelcomed from households, to bond and stock investors, and to FX traders.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures