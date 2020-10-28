USD/CHF climbs to over 1-week tops, looks to extend the momentum beyond 0.9100 mark

- USD/CHF prolonged this week’s positive move and gained traction for the third straight day.
- Coronavirus jitters continue to benefit the greenback’s status as the global reserve currency.
- The prevalent risk-off mood could revive demand for the safe-haven CHF and cap the upside.
The USD/CHF pair shot to over one-week tops during the early European session, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 0.9100 mark.
The pair built on this week's recovery move from the 0.9040-35 region and gained some follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by the emergence of some fresh buying around the US dollar and seemed rather unaffected by the prevalent risk-off environment.
Growing market worries that the second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and the US could derail the already fragile global economic recovery continued benefitted the greenback's reserve currency status. However, the uncertain US political situation might hold traders from placing aggressive USD bullish bets.
The incoming polls have been indicating that Democrat candidate Joe Biden is ahead of incumbent President Donald Trump nationally. However, investors remain wary of predicting the actual outcome as the gap is narrow in certain key swing states. Adding to the uncertainty is the possibility that the election outcome can be contested.
This would likely further delay negotiations on the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures, which dampened the market mood. This was evident from a weaker trading sentiment around the equity markets, which could revive demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc and contribute towards capping the upside for the USD/CHF pair.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Wednesday. Hence, the USD price dynamics, along with the broader market risk sentiment and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will play a key role in influencing the USD/CHF pair's intraday momentum.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9103
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.9086
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9127
|Daily SMA50
|0.9129
|Daily SMA100
|0.9228
|Daily SMA200
|0.9453
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9098
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9062
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9166
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9031
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9296
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9084
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9075
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9066
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9046
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.903
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9102
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9118
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9138
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.1750, a new weekly low, as concerns of strict covid-related lockdowns are gripping the old continent. Uncertainty about the elections is also weighing on markets.
GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30 as the British government mulls a new lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The pound is also pressured by the Brexit impasse.
Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region
Gold witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. Weakness below the $1890 horizontal support further aggravated the bearish pressure.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its October policy meeting.
WTI bounces off lows near $37.00/bbl post-EIA
Prices of the WTI remain on the defensive albeit off lows. Demand concerns dragged prices to 3-week lows near $37.00. EIA reported an unexpected 4.3 mb build during last week.