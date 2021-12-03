USD/CHF choppy, but set to end session at 0.9170ish lows as risk appetite deteriorates

A deterioration in risk appetite over the last few hours that has seen US equities , commodities and most risk-sensitive commodities come under pressure is benefitting traditional safe-haven assets. Long-term US yields are substantially lower reflecting a bond bid that is also helping the likes of the yen and Swiss franc. Friday’s US November labour market report was mixed, with the headline NFP number missing expectations by a big margin but other aspects of the report, such as the unemployment rate, suggest the labour market continues to progress and remains tight. That, taken with more hawkish rhetoric from FOMC member James Bullard, has helped keep Fed tightening expectations for 2022 intact, so the moves being seen in bonds and FX are more to do with risk appetite.

It's been a choppy session but USD/CHF ultimately looks set to end the day lower by about 30 pips or just over 0.3%. The pair is currently trading at session lows in the 0.9170 area, having started the day to the north of the 0.9200 level, and is eyeing a test of this week’s lows at 0.9150. Unless USD/CHF can break below support before the NY close, which seems unlikely as volumes decline into the weekend, it seems the pair will be consigned to enter next week within the same 0.9150-0.9220ish range that has prevailed all week.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.