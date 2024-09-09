USD/CAD trades with modest losses around mid-1.3500s amid rebounding Oil prices

- USD/CAD kicks off the new week on a softer note, though it lacks follow-through selling.
- An uptick in Oil prices underpins the Loonie and exerts downward pressure on the major.
- A modest USD strength might hold back bears from placing aggressive bets and limit losses.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on Friday's strong intraday rally of over 100 pips and trades with a mild negative bias around mid-1.3500s during the Asian session on Monday. The downtick is sponsored by a modest rise in Crude Oil prices, though a combination of factors should help limit deeper losses.
Crude Oil prices move away from the lowest level since June 2023 touched on Friday amid the forecast of a potential hurricane approaching the northwestern US Gulf Coast, which accounts for 60% of US refining capacity. This, in turn, is seen underpinning the commodity-linked Loonie and exerting some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. That said, a weaker Canadian jobs report released on Friday raised hopes for additional interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and should cap gains for the domestic currency.
Meanwhile, Friday's mixed US employment details provided evidence of a sharp deterioration in labor market. This, along with reduced bets for a larger interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed), tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets and drives some haven flows towards the US Dollar (USD). This might further hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the USD/CAD pair, making it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further depreciating move.
Moving ahead, there isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the US or Canada, leaving the USD at the mercy of the broader risk sentiment and the US bond yields. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should influence the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD buyers stay directed toward 0.6800 after China's inflation data
AUD/USD extends gains toward 0.6800 in the Asian session on Monday, recovering from a three-week low touched on Friday. The pair holds higher ground, undeterred by the softer-than-expected China's inflation data amid a pause in the US Dollar recovery and risk reset.
USD/JPY clings to recovery gains below 143.00
USD/JPY is holding recovery gains below 143.00, positively kicking off the new week. Friday's late US Dollar rebound and Japan's Q2 GDP downward revision support the pair, though the divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations should cap its upside. All eyes remain on US CPI data due later this week.
Gold price consolidates below $2,500 mark, bullish potential seems intact
Gold price stalls the post-NFP retracement slide from the vicinity of the all-time peak. Reduced bets for a larger rate cut by the Fed underpin the USD and act as a headwind. Worries about the US economic slowdown and geopolitical risks continue to offer support.
Week ahead: ECB poised to cut again, US CPI to get final say on size of Fed cut
ECB is expected to ease again, but will it be another ‘hawkish cut’? US CPI report will be the last inflation update before September FOMC. UK monthly data flurry begins with employment and GDP numbers.
Aptos, Stark, XAI, Render prepare for $111 million cliff unlocks this week
The crypto market is set to witness cliff unlocks totaling $111 million next week. Aptos and Starknet will see the highest volume, with new tokens entering circulation worth $64 million and $25 million, respectively.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.