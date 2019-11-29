USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Snapping two-month losing streak, 50-month MA is key support

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/CAD is on track to post the first monthly gain since August. 
  • The 50-month moving average has restricted downside since June and is the level to beat for the bears. 

USD/CAD is currently trading at 1.3285, representing a 0.92% gain on the monthly opening price of 1.3164. 

The pair is on track to post a monthly gain for the first time since August. Back then, the pair had risen by 0.89% only to drop 0.51% and 0.58% in September and October, respectively. 

Notably, the sellers have repeatedly failed to keep the pair below the 50-month moving average since June. In fact, similar price action has been observed on multiple occasions over the last two years. 

For instance, the pair ended the month below the key average in January 2018 only to rise back sharply in the following month. However, back then, the MA was trending north, indicating a bullish setup. 

Currently, the MA is pretty much flatlined, a sign of weakening of bullish momentum. As a result, a big drop could be seen if the MA support at 1.3125 is breached next month. 

On the higher side, 1.3565 (May high) is the level to beat for the bulls. 

Monthly chart

Trend: Bearish below 50-month MA

Technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3286
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.3282
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3237
Daily SMA50 1.3218
Daily SMA100 1.3218
Daily SMA200 1.3278
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.33
Previous Daily Low 1.3234
Previous Weekly High 1.3328
Previous Weekly Low 1.3156
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3259
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3275
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3243
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3205
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3176
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.331
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3339
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3377

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stable at 1.1000 in thin holiday trading

EUR/USD stable at 1.1000 in thin holiday trading

The EUR/USD pair is stuck around the 1.1000 figure, trading just above a critical Fibonacci support at 1.0990. US Thanksgiving pushed volumes to record lows, little expected for this Friday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Sluggish above 200-HMA, 50% Fibonacci

GBP/USD: Sluggish above 200-HMA, 50% Fibonacci

GBP/USD stays modestly changed around 1.2915 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair seesaws around 200-hour HMA and 50% Fib retracement of the previous week’s decline.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY is vulnerable to a full market response to Trump's signing of HK Act

USD/JPY is vulnerable to a full market response to Trump's signing of HK Act

USD/JPY is flat at the time of writing following a drift to the upside overnight, despite the blatant risks associated with the latest developments in the trade war saga. USD/JPY moved up from a low of just above 109.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Teasing biggest monthly loss since November 2016

Gold: Teasing biggest monthly loss since November 2016

Gold is on track to post biggest monthly loss in three years. If prices remain unchanged or drop further till NY close, the resulting monthly loss of 3.77% or higher would be the biggest since November 2016.

Gold News

OPEC, OPEC and more OPEC will be what oil markets will be all about next week

OPEC, OPEC and more OPEC will be what oil markets will be all about next week

Markets are looking ahead to a crucial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance to determine as to whether the price of oil can continue in its northerly trajectory depending gon the outcome of the gathering.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures