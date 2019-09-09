USD/CAD technical analysis: Remains vulnerable near 1-month lows, just above mid-1.3100s

By Haresh Menghani
  • The pair already seems to have found acceptance below 50-DMA support.
  • A sustained break below mid-1.3100s eyed for a fresh bearish confirmation.

The USD/CAD pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band just above mid-1.3100s, or over one-month lows. Given Friday's breakthrough 50-day SMA support and a subsequent slide below August monthly swing lows, the set-up already seems to have turned in favour of bearish traders.
 
Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and add credence to the near-term negative outlook. However, slightly oversold conditions on the 4-hourly seemed to be the only factor that held investors from placing aggressive bearish bets and limit any further downside, at least for the time being.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling below an immediate support near mid-1.3100s before traders start positioning for a further near-term depreciating move. The pair then could slide back towards late July swing lows support near the 1.3100 handle en-route the next major support near the 1.3055-45 region.
 
On the flip side, the 50-day SMA – currently near the 1.3190 region – now seems to act as an immediate strong resistance, above which a bout of short-covering could lift the pair further towards the 1.3230 resistance zone. Any subsequent recovery now seems more likely to meet with some fresh supply and remain capped near mid-1.3200s.

USD/CAD daily chart



USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3159
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.3176
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3281
Daily SMA50 1.3193
Daily SMA100 1.3289
Daily SMA200 1.3316
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.324
Previous Daily Low 1.3158
Previous Weekly High 1.3384
Previous Weekly Low 1.3158
Previous Monthly High 1.3346
Previous Monthly Low 1.3178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3189
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3209
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3143
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.311
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3062
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3225
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3273
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3306

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

