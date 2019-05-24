USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback under pressure below the 1.3500 figure (yet again)

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti

USD/CAD daily chart


USD/CAD is trapped in the 1.3400-1.3500 range as it is evolving above its main simple moving averages (SMAs).

USD/CAD 4-hour chart


USD/CAD is rejecting the 1.3500 and 1.3450 resistance.

 
USD/CAD 30-minute chart

USD/CAD is trading below its 50 and 100 SMAs suggesting a correction down. 1.3400 can be the next meeting point to the downside followed by 1.3360 support. Resistances are at 1.3450, 1.3470 and 1.3500 figure.

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3441
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 1.3472
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3449
Daily SMA50 1.34
Daily SMA100 1.3332
Daily SMA200 1.3253
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3503
Previous Daily Low 1.3432
Previous Weekly High 1.3514
Previous Weekly Low 1.34
Previous Monthly High 1.3522
Previous Monthly Low 1.3274
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3476
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3459
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3435
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3398
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3364
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3506
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.354
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3578

 

 

