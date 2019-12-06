USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback stabilizing above 1.3280 support

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is finding some support near 1.3280. 
  • Bears need a break below 1.3250. 

USD/CAD daily chart

The market is testing 1.3280 support near the 200 simple moving average (DSMA).

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

USD/CAD remains under bearish pressure below its main SMAs. 

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

The currency pair is trading above 1.3280 support and its main SMAs. A break above 1.3305 can lead to 1.3330 and 1.3360. Bears need to have a daily close below 1.3250 to have a drop towards 1.3180. 


Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3292
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.3284
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3422
Daily SMA50 1.3413
Daily SMA100 1.3348
Daily SMA200 1.3278
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3309
Previous Daily Low 1.325
Previous Weekly High 1.3529
Previous Weekly Low 1.3262
Previous Monthly High 1.3566
Previous Monthly Low 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3287
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3273
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3253
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3222
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3195
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3312
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.334
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3371

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

