USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback slips below last week low approaching the 1.3100 handle

USD/CAD is under pressure approaching the 1.3100 figure.

Bears need a breakout below last week low at 1.3150 support.

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD is breaking below last week low while below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).



USD/CAD 4-hour chart

USD/CAD is under pressure below the main SMAs. Sellers want to reach 1.3084 swing low.



USD/CAD 30-minute chart

The market is trading below its main SMAs suggesting a negative bias. Resistances are seen at 1.3120 and 1.3150, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels